Bigger and more competitive than ever, the ICC T20 Women's World Cup begins on Friday with the ever-improving India, England and South Africa expected to challenge Australia's traditional dominance in the tournament. The Aussies, who have won six of the last nine tournaments, will be eager to displace reigning champions New Zealand for a seventh title, but that is no longer a yawn-inducing formality. The Kiwis themselves are a formidable unit, and then there are India, who landed their maiden global title last year in the 50-over World Cup.

England, strong as ever in home conditions, and South Africa, finalists in the last three ICC events, would be no pushovers either.

In that context, this iteration of the showpiece, beginning with a match here between England and Sri Lanka, is the most open yet in its existence, and it is also the first World Cup in the UK since the first edition in 2009.

The event is also the biggest in terms of the number of participants -- 12 -- with the addition of Ireland and Netherlands to the mix from 2024.

That expansion itself is a sign of the women's game getting a stronger foothold across nations, but even more satisfying is the development of a level-playing field and the emergence of some raw but exciting talent.

Young talent

It starts with England's Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman and Freya Kemp while their opponents tomorrow, Sri Lanka, field the likes of Vishmi Gunarathne, Imesha Dulani, Kavisha Dilhari and Kawya Kavindi.

New Zealand skipper Amelia Kerr, one of the youngest leaders in the international circuit at 25, is a key player for her side. She is also a heart-touching story of resilience after surviving depression and suicidal thoughts during the 2020-21 season.

Strong contenders India come with promising N Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia and Nandani Sharma in their ranks.

The Aussies are still banking on their veterans to reclaim the title, but they also have two exceptional young stars in their ranks -- batter Georgia Voll and left-arm seamer Lucy Hamilton.

The Proteas, led by the redoubtable Laura Wolvaardt, have Kayla Reyneke and Annerie Dercksen leading the march of Next-Gen players, despite bringing back experienced pacer Shabnim Ismail and Dan van Niekerk from retirement.

The outings of these relatively fresh names will be watched keenly as they are tasked with taking the exploits of a glorious set of players, who are on the last leg of their illustrious careers.

Australia the team to beat

Despite not defending an ICC title for the first time since 2017, Australia still have the aura of the past, the Antipodeans are still the team to beat.

It is primarily because a slew of battle-hardened players are leading their campaign.

The likes of Beth Mooney, Tahila McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Annabel Sutherland and Megan Schutt are familiar with every contour of white ball game.

The selection of Sophie Molineux as captain might not have elicited a unanimous reaction from players, particularly from Gardner, but they need to push the past behind and work together for a greater goal.

It's not something beyond the Aussies.

Rise of India

The biggest impediment in their way will be India, now a stronger and more consistent white ball unit. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be keen to emulate Australia in becoming the second side to hold the 50-over and T20 World Cups at the same time.

Pacers like Renuka Singh, Kranti Goud and seasoned all-rounders such as Deepti Sharma along with a very strong batting line-up give them a realistic shot at having another world title in just over seven months.

The ODI World Cup triumph marshalled by almost the same squad might have also eased the anxiety in the Indian camp.

The surprise package

Some other teams like Sri Lanka, the West Indies and the newcomers Ireland do not have the burden of expectations, and that might inspire them to take on the favourites with no fear.

An underdog scripting a marvellous run will just suit the newfound openness of this tournament too.

Wait is on then for a magical July 5 at the Lord's.

Match on June 12: England vs Sri Lanka.

Teams (from): England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Kaveesha Dilhari, Hansima Karunarathne, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Sugandika Dassanayaka, Nimasha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Malki Madara, Mithali Ayodhya, Chethana Vimukthi.

Match starts at 11 pm IST.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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