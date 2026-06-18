Smriti Mandhana achieved a historic feat during India's Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Netherlands on Wednesday in Leeds. After beginning their campaign on a blistering note with a 64-run win against arch-rivals Pakistan, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. maintained their dominance and defeated Netherlands by 95 runs. Batting first, India posted a total of 209/5, with Mandhana scoring 74 off 47 balls. In response, the Netherlands were bundled out for 114, with Sree Charani picking up four wickets.

Mandhana was at her absolute best, with her knock comprising 11 boundaries and one six. With this performance, she completed 600 boundaries in T20Is, becoming the only player in the history of the format to achieve this feat. No other player, male or female, has managed to reach this milestone so far.

New Zealand veteran Suzie Bates is second on the list with 521 boundaries, while Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu is third with 493. Among men's cricketers, Pakistan batter Babar Azam tops the list with 477 boundaries, while former India captain Rohit Sharma occupies third spot with 383.

Meanwhile, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur hailed the opening stand between Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma as the key factor in her team's comprehensive 95-run victory over the Netherlands.

Shafali also picked 3-20, while N Sree Charani took 4-19 as India secured their second straight win and moved to the top of Group A. "I think we were really good with the bat. It wasn't that easy a wicket, but Smriti and Shafali gave us a great platform. She (Shafali) is always ready with the ball whenever the team needs it. She keeps giving us breakthroughs, and she can go on to be a great all-rounder," Harmanpreet said at the end of the game.

"Kranti is one who is always bowling for us, and Nandani has got very good experience from WPL, and she's using that here, and it's a good thing that she's giving us breakthroughs in the Powerplay."

(With IANS Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash