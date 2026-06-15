As the Indian women's cricket team humbled Pakistan in the Women's World Cup 2026 match on Sunday, no handshakes were exchanged between the players. Be it at the toss or after the game, the friendly gestures remained absent. When Pakistan coach Wahab Riaz was asked about the relationship between the two teams 'behind the scenes', he refused to be drawn into the controversy, saying "it won't make a big difference".

Before asking the question to Riaz in the press conference, the reporter duly apologised for bringing a 'political matter' into sports. He asked the coach what the relationship between the support staff and the players of the two teams is like, but Riaz said that he doesn't even know the reason behind not shaking hands.

Question: I'm sorry to ask this, but we noticed there were no handshakes again today. What's the relationship like between the players and the staff from the two different teams? Are you friendly behind the scenes, or is it just frosty?

Wahab Riaz: See, I don't know. I just left cricket way before, so I don't know the reason for not shaking hands. But I think if things want to move like this, let's go like that. It won't make a big difference.

As for the match, India spinner Deepti Sharma took five wickets, and India bowled out Pakistan for 106 to successfully begin their latest quest for a first Women's Twenty20 World Cup title on Sunday. Sharma spun out the last three wickets in five balls as India defended 170 and won by 64 runs in front of a heavily partisan Edgbaston crowd, a sell-out 18,814, a record attendance for a World Cup group match.

Sharma took the first two wickets of Pakistan's chase, which actually started strong. But by the 10th over India was on top and Pakistan needed Muneeba Ali, dropped twice, to go big. But Sharma ran out Ali on 41 in the 11th over with a great direct hit on the run from backward point. When Pakistan captain Fatima Sana fell in the next over at 77-5, her team fell away, too.

Sharma's late burst for 5-10 made her the highest wicket-taker in women's T20s with 166. Shree Charani supported her with 3-21.

"I always believe in myself that whenever the right time comes, I will step up," Sharma said.

India has dominated its World Cup rivalry with Pakistan but, unlike the men, the women have been competitive. Although, like the men, the women didn't shake hands before or after this match.

With AP Inputs

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