Pakistan have been fined five per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in their Group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, the ICC announced on Tuesday. Trudy Anderson of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Pakistan were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Claire Polosak and Jacquline Williams, third umpire Eloise Sheridan and fourth umpire Sue Redfern levelled the charge.

Deepti Sharma took five wickets and India bowled out Pakistan for 106 to successfully begin their latest quest for a first Women's Twenty20 World Cup title on Sunday.

Sharma spun out the last three wickets in five balls as India defended 170 and won by 64 runs in front of a heavily partisan Edgbaston crowd, a sell-out 18,814, a record attendance for a World Cup group match.

Seven months after Sharma starred in India's victory in the final of the ODI World Cup with five wickets and 58 runs, she started this T20 World Cup with another standout performance.

Sharma took the first two wickets of Pakistan's chase, which actually started strong. But by the 10th over India was on top and Pakistan needed Muneeba Ali, dropped twice, to go big. But Sharma ran out Ali on 41 in the 11th over with a great direct hit on the run from backward point.

With AP inputs

When Pakistan captain Fatima Sana fell in the next over at 77-5, her team fell away, too.

Sharma's late burst for 5-10 made her the highest wicket-taker in women's T20s with 166. Shree Charani supported her with 3-21.

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