India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup Live Streaming, IND vs PAK Live Telecast: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is hoping to build on her side's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 victory as they begin their ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on Sunday. Edgbaston will host the next act in one of cricket's greatest rivalries, with India coming out best in the two sides' recent meetings. India, third in the T20I world rankings, have won all of their last three contests, including a six-wicket win in Dubai in the 2024 edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup Live Streaming, IND vs PAK Live Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match take place?

The India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match will take place on Sunday, June 14 (IST).

Where will the India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match take place?

The India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match will take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time will the India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match start?

The India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match will start at 7pm IST.

Which channel will telecast the India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match?

The India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match will be televised live on Star Sports network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match?

The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match will be available on the Jiostar app in India.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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