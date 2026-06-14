India vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming, IND vs PAK Women's T20 World Cup Free Live Telecast: The spotlight will firmly be on Edgbaston when India and Pakistan face off in their campaign opener of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday. Few fixtures in international cricket generate as much interest as an India-Pakistan encounter, and both teams will be eager to set the tone for their World Cup campaigns with an early victory. The Women in Blue arrive with a settled and experienced squad under Harmanpreet Kaur. Their batting unit remains one of the strongest in the tournament, led by the aggressive opening combination of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. The pair's ability to dominate the powerplay could place Pakistan under immediate pressure.

India vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming, IND vs PAK Women's T20 World Cup Free Live Telecast: When and Where To Watch

When will the India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match take place?

The India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match will take place on Sunday, June 14 (IST).

Where will the India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match take place?

The India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match will take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time will the India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match start?

The India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match will start at 7 pm IST.

Which channel will telecast the India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match?

The India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match will be televised live on the Star Sports network in India. DD Sports will broadcast the match for free.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match?

The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match will be available on the JioStar app in India.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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