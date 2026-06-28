The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian cricket team's Women's T20 World Cup 2026 future will be decided today. Whether they go home or enter the semi-finals will be decided as they clash against a strong Australian team. A defeat against South Africa has made things tricky for the ODI World Cup champions. Australia, with eight points and a strong net run rate of +4.724, is all but assured of a place in the semifinals. The other spot will be decided between India and South Africa.

Matches remaining: India vs Australia and South Africa vs Bangladesh

If India win vs Australia

For India, the equation is simple - defeat Australia. That will take them to eight points. Their current run rate is +2.268, while South Africa's is +0.734. If India win, their run rate will be even better. In that case, even if South Africa beat Bangladesh, the Proteas' run rate will most likely be less than India's.

If India lose vs Australia

If India lose to Australia, they would need a huge favour from Bangladesh. India would hope Bangladesh cause a huge upset and beat South Africa. In that case, the team with the higher run rate will qualify.

Meanwhile, India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana on Saturday said India will play an "aggressive brand of cricket" against Australia in the must-win Women's T20 World Cup match.

"It's a big game, obviously. We've all spoken a lot about how we really want to be playing an aggressive brand of cricket, and that's something which we'll all look to do tomorrow," said Mandhana in the pre-match press conference.

However, Mandhana was quick to admit that the Indian batting unit has not often been able to bat to its full potential in this tournament.

"We've been speaking a lot in the batting meeting about how we really want to go out there and bat with intent. It's not happened as much as we would have loved to. But having said that, I think everyone in the batting unit is itching to go," she added.

Mandhana said India's outings against the Aussies have seen a steady improvement in the last four or five years. "We did well in the T20 format in Australia. We'll take a lot of confidence from that. With the WPL, I feel the girls are also very well prepared in terms of handling high-pressure games a little better than what we could before," she said.

With PTI inputs

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