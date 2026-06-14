Maintaining the unwritten policy of the BCCI, the Indian women's cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur did not shake hands with her Pakistan counterpart Fatima Sana at the toss ahead of their opening Group 1 match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Birmingham on Sunday. Since the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor by the Indian Armed Forces last year, the national cricket teams had maintained the 'No Handshake' policy at the toss and after the match.

We will play as many matches as possible vs each other but won't do the handshake



pic.twitter.com/Cc7cg4Bd6W — AdityaRRaj (@RR_for_LIFE) June 14, 2026

It was started by the now sacked former India T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav at the Asia Cup in Dubai.

Harmanpreet and Fatima also didn't shake hands during the Women's ODI World Cup match in Colombo.

"I think we are here for cricket, and we only talk about cricket, except that we don't talk about anything.. Cricket has been our dream from day one, and we only discuss cricket and tomorrow's game," Harmanpreet had said when asked by the media on the eve of India's T20 World Cup opener.

"I think if we had won the toss, we were going to bat first as well because it looks like a batting track. (Do you feel as if the batting unit is looking good?) Yeah, I think as a team, we are doing great in the batting and the bowling as well. So we know we have a good bowling unit, so we just need to improve in the batting side, so we are good to go. (The approach of their bowlers on this surface) Yeah, obviously, it looks like a batting track, but still, we have a good bowling unit. We have a good experienced bowling attack, so I think it will be a good contest. (Any key in or out for you for the team?) Yeah, we are going with Saira. She will be playing first time in the World Cup," said Sana at the toss.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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