Star Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma etched her name in history books on Sunday, becoming the highest wicket-taker in women's international cricket during India's ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash against Australia at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The Indian all-rounder entered the match needing just one wicket to surpass legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami's long-standing record of 355 international wickets. Deepti achieved the historic milestone by dismissing Australian star Beth Mooney, who miscued a slog-sweep off the off-spinner and was comfortably caught by Radha Yadav at long-on.

The landmark wicket came when Deepti bowled a full delivery on the stumps, forcing Mooney out of her crease in search of a big hit. The left-hander failed to time the slog-sweep, sending the ball high into the air before Radha completed a simple catch. Mooney departed for 22 off 20 balls, with two boundaries, as Deepti claimed the record-breaking 356th wicket of her international career.

The match also marked Deepti's 278th international appearance for India. The Agra-born all-rounder now has 356 wickets across all three formats, underlining her remarkable consistency over the years.

Deepti's tally includes 22 wickets in six Test matches, 166 wickets in 124 One-Day Internationals, and 168 wickets in 148 T20 Internationals. Earlier in the tournament, she had already showcased her brilliance by claiming a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in India's opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup in Birmingham on June 14.

With the historic dismissal of Mooney, Deepti moved past Jhulan Goswami, who retired with 355 wickets in 284 international matches. Goswami finished her illustrious career with 44 wickets in 12 Tests, 255 wickets in 204 ODIs, and 56 wickets in 68 T20Is.

Deepti now sits alone at the top of the all-time list of wicket-takers in women's international cricket. Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry occupies third place with 336 wickets, followed by England's Katherine Sciver-Brunt with 335, Sophie Ecclestone with 333, and South Africa's Shabnim Ismail with 323.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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