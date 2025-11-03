India had a memorable night on Sunday as they clinched the Women's World Cup for the first time ever, beating South Africa by 52 runs. Indian cricket greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Mithali Raj, and Jhulan Goswami witnessed the final in Navi Mumbai. All of them cheered for the Indian cricket team as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side made history. South African Thanja Vuur, whose Instagram bio reads "Actress and Writer, Biased Protea, Cricket Nerd since '96," made some interesting observations after the final.

"India, you win this World Cup. Your congratulations is coming. Just give me a few minutes because first I'm gonna tell you why. The reason is you. Sachin Tendulkar Rohit Sharma, even VVS Laxman, were there to support you. Who the hell showed up from South Africa? Hm? These ex-cricket players that you love from South Africa, the men... where are they? Oh, this event was not high-profile enough for them. Nobody showed up. I don't think out minister of sport was there," Thanja Vuur said in the video, with the caption "Indian win because their people care".

"The girls worked so hard. They did so well. But what does it feel like when none of these people show up? Did they just think we were gonna lose? Is that the message they're sending? You guys live and breathe this sport... It is breakfast, lunch, and dinner. You are the winners of this World Cup. And you know what? You deserve it."

India wanted to win the Women's World Cup more than South Africa, who will give it a "good go" in the next edition, said head coach Mandla Mashimbyi after their loss in the summit clash. South Africa, who made their third consecutive final in ICC women's events-and their first in ODIs-lost to India by 52 runs in a contest where they were well-placed in a chase of 299, with skipper Laura Wolvaardt (101) leading the charge.

"The way India played the game, they came out hard in the first 10 overs. We pegged them back in the last 40 overs. There was a time we were expecting them to score 350, 360. For them to not get to 300 was really a good effort from our bowlers," Mashimbyi told the media after the match on Sunday.