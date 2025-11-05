The 2025 Women's World Cup win is a watershed moment for Indian cricket. After what the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian cricket team achieved in Navi Mumbai on November 2, women's cricket in the country will get a boost unlike anything that has been seen so far. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels that this win will send a message that other teams' era of domination is over. However, Gavaskar had an interesting take on the women's team being compared with the men's World Cup-winning team of 1983.

"There were some who tried to compare this win with the men's team winning the World Cup in 1983. The men had never progressed beyond the group stage in earlier editions, and so everything from the knockout stage onward was new to them, while the women already had a better record, having been in two finals before this magnificent triumph," Gavaskar wrote in Sportstar.

"Just as the '83 win galvanised Indian cricket and gave it a voice that was heard around the world, this victory will make the countries that started women's cricket long before India did realise that their era of domination has been shaken.

"The '83 win also encouraged parents of aspiring cricketers to let their children take up the game. The IPL took it to another level, of course, and that's why today's Indian men's team includes players not just from the metros but from across the country."

During the pulsating final on Sunday, India posted a daunting total of 298/7 on the board, courtesy of Shafali Verma's blistering 87 (78) and Deepti Sharma's fiery run-a-ball 58. In reply, skipper Laura Wolvaardt singlehandedly led the fight with a rollicking 101 (98), while the rest of her compatriots crumbled against India's spin attack. Player of the Tournament Deepti Sharma delivered the final blow, and India experienced a wave of euphoria.

India took a victory lap inside the stadium to prolong the moment of jubilation. Former cricketers Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj joined in the victory celebrations and lifted the coveted title with teary eyes. Former India men's captain Rohit Sharma, who was present at the stadium with his family, was visibly overwhelmed with emotions.

With ANI inputs