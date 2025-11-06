Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interactions with athletes have often produced memorable moments. Whether it's Olympians or cricketers, PM Modi has always made it a point to meet Indian sportspersons before or after major global events. On Wednesday, the Prime Minister hosted the Women's World Cup-winning Indian cricket team at his residence. The meeting turned into a lively, light-hearted exchange where PM Modi and the players discussed not only cricket but also life beyond the field - including tattoos and even skincare routines.

India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final to lift their first-ever global title in Navi Mumbai on November 2. Following the triumph, the squad - accompanied by head coach Amol Muzumdar and BCCI president Mithun Manhas - met the Prime Minister on Wednesday.

"I still remember when we met you in 2017. At that time, we did not come with a trophy. But it is a matter of great honour for us that this time, for something we have been working so hard for so many years, we have brought the trophy here," skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said in the video of the interaction shared by the PM on Thursday.

"Our aim is that we meet you again and again in the future and take photos with you and your team again and again."

In their previous appearance in the Women's World Cup final in 2017, India had narrowly lost to England by just nine runs - after which the squad had also met Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi replied, "You have done a great job. In India, cricket is not just a game. In a way, it has become the life of the people of India. If there is good happening in cricket, India feels good; and even if there is a little bit of wrong happening in cricket, the whole of India feels bad."

The Prime Minister then went on to ask Player of the Tournament Deepti Sharma about her Hanuman tattoo, which has gone viral on social media.

The Skincare Moment

But the moment that had the entire room in splits came when top-order batter Harleen Deol asked the Prime Minister about his skincare routine.

"I do not think about all that," PM Modi responded with a hearty laugh.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana - who finished the tournament as the second-highest run-getter with 434 runs in nine innings, including a century and two fifties - said the Prime Minister had always motivated them and remained a constant source of inspiration. She also spoke about how women are excelling in every field today, and credited PM Modi for being a driving force behind that change.

"When we met you in 2017, we could not bring the trophy. We asked you about your expectations, and your answer helped us a lot for the next six to seven years. I think it was in our destiny that we won the first World Cup in India. You have always been our inspiration. We are seeing women in every field these days, whether it is ISRO or any other field. This inspires us a lot." the opener said.

With the win, India joined Australia, England, and New Zealand as ICC Women's Cricket World Cup champions - and, like the latter two, did so for the first time on home soil.



Coach's Manifestation

India coach Amol Muzumdar recalled how only 20 members of the squad were allowed to meet Britain's King Charles earlier this year. He said that was when the team manifested the idea of meeting Prime Minister Modi in early November — this time with the World Cup trophy in hand.

“We were in England in June and we met King Charles there. There was a protocol of 20 people. The support staff couldn't come. There were many players and three skilled coaches. I told my support staff, I am extremely sorry, but the protocol is of 20 people,” he said.

“They manifested a little. I said, ‘We don't want this photograph. We want a photograph with PM Modi on November 4 or 5,' and today is that day.”

PM Modi then recalled Suryakumar Yadav's stunning catch in the 2024 T20 World Cup final while speaking with Amanjot Kaur, whose catch of South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt sealed the fate of the Women's World Cup final.

“You know, the last time Surya had come here after a similar catch,” he said.

PM Modi also urged the players to visit their respective schools and interact with students.

“Once you go back home, naturally there will be euphoria and excitement. But after a few days, go to the school you graduated from and spend a day talking to the kids. They will ask you a lot of questions,” he said.

“I believe that the school and those kids will remember you for the rest of their lives. You could then select three schools whenever you get a chance in a year — one day, one school — and that way you do three schools. It also motivates you in a way,” he added.

(With Agency Inputs)