Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met the triumphant Indian women's cricket team at his residence and praised the players for their "remarkable resilience and comeback" in the World Cup after enduring a tough phase marked by three consecutive defeats - against South Africa, Australia and England. The Prime Minister also referred to the trolling the players had faced on social media after the early setbacks and praised them for showing exemplary mental strength to bounce back and script history.

Earlier, after India's win over South Africa in the Women's World Cup final on November 2, PM Modi had lauded the team's tenacity. "A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports," he posted on X.

Recalling their earlier meeting with Modi after the 2017 World Cup, captain Harmanpreet Kaur said the team had then come without a trophy. She added that hopefully they will achieve more success and get to meet him more often. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana said the Prime Minister's words were a huge source of motivation.

The Harmanpreet-led side arrived in the national capital on Tuesday evening for the meeting, two days after scripting a defining moment for Indian women's cricket by winning its maiden global title - the 50-over World Cup - with a 52-run victory over South Africa in the final in Navi Mumbai.

During the interaction, Player of the Tournament Deepti Sharma told Modi she had been waiting to meet him since 2017, recalling how he had then urged them to keep working hard to achieve their dream.

When the Prime Minister mentioned her "Jai Shri Ram" Instagram bio and the tattoo of Lord Hanuman on her arm, Deepti smiled and said they gave her strength.

Harmanpreet asked Modi how he manages to stay in the present at all times. The Prime Minister replied that it had become a part of his life and a habit over time.

He also recalled some memorable moments from the team's journey, including Harleen Deol's spectacular catch against England in 2021, which he had posted about on social media.

The Prime Minister fondly referred to Harmanpreet pocketing the ball after the World Cup final. She said she was lucky that the ball came to her.

In a lighter vein, Modi also spoke about Amanjot Kaur's juggling catch in the final. "While catching, you must have been seeing the ball, but after catching it, you must have been seeing the trophy," he joked.

Kranti Gaud told the Prime Minister that her brother is a big fan of his, to which he extended an open invitation to meet him.

Modi urged the players to promote the Fit India message, especially among girls across the country. He expressed concern over the growing problem of obesity and emphasised the importance of fitness and physical activity.

He also encouraged them to visit their schools and inspire young minds to take up sports.

The players will now disperse to their respective hometowns. Shafali Verma, however, will head to Nagaland to lead the North Zone side in the upcoming Inter-Zonal T20 meet.

India's World Cup triumph marked a watershed moment for women's cricket in the country, bringing to fruition years of toil and near-misses, as Harmanpreet's side overcame formidable South Africa to become only the fourth team to lift the ODI title.