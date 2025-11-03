Captain Harmanpreet Kaur posted a heartfelt message after India ended its much-awaited drought by lifting its maiden Women's World Cup title with a 52-run victory over South Africa on Sunday in Navi Mumbai. In the final moments of the pulsating match, Harmanpreet took a stunner to dismiss Nadine de Klerk off Deepti Sharma as India carved its name into history. Emotions swelled as Indian players, staff, former women's team stalwarts, and fans got teary-eyed while reveling in the fabled story of success.

Former India captain Rohit Sharma, present at the DY Patil Stadium, was visibly emotional while applauding Harmanpreet and her side for the memorable victory on home soil.

After the conclusion of any showpiece event across various sports, captains posting a picture with the trophy by their side while sleeping has slowly become an established tradition.

Lionel Messi did it after getting his hands on his first World Cup title in Qatar in 2022. Rohit joined the trend after India ended its 17-year wait for the T20 World Cup trophy in 2024. Harmanpreet became the latest skipper to do so.

After claiming the first World Cup trophy in her illustrious 16-year career, Harmanpreet posted a picture of the silverware with a message on her T-shirt. The back of the T-shirt she wore bore a traditional adage-but with a twist. Her T-shirt slogan read: "Cricket is a gentleman's (struck off) everyone's game."

With a powerful message, Harmanpreet captioned her post: "Some dreams are shared by a billion people. That's why cricket is everyone's game."

India posted a daunting total of 298/7 on the board, courtesy of Shafali Verma's blistering 87 (78) and Deepti Sharma's fiery run-a-ball 58.

In reply, skipper Laura Wolvaardt singlehandedly led the fight with a rollicking 101 (98), while the rest of her compatriots crumbled against India's spin attack. Deepti delivered the final blow, and India experienced euphoria. India took a victory lap inside the stadium to prolong the moment of jubilation. Former cricketers Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj joined in the celebrations and lifted the coveted title with teary eyes.