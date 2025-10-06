India maintained their dominance over Pakistan on the cricket field as Harmanpreet Kaur and co registered an 88-run win over the arch-rivals in the Women's ODI World Cup match on Sunday. Asked to bat first, India posted a total of 247, with Harleen Deol top-scoring with 46 runs. Later, India bundled Pakistan out for 159, with Kranti Gaud and Deepti Sharma taking three wickets each. After the massive win, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan trolled Pakistan without even taking their name.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Irfan wrote, "Just another Sunday of Eat. Sleep. Win. Repeat. Team India."

Just another Sunday of Eat. Sleep. Win. Repeat. 🇮🇳 TeamIndia — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 5, 2025

For the unversed, the India men's team defeated Pakistan three times in the recently concluded Asia Cup. The first group stage match was played on September 14, followed by the Super Four clash on September 21, and then the final match on September 28.

With the women's team's victory, India registered a 4-0 win tally over Pakistan within a month.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also sent a message 'back home' that won several hearts.

"Very happy, very important game for all of us, and I'm sure everyone back home is happy as well," Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation, hinting at how important the victory was for the team, especially considering the political atmosphere between the two countries.

"To be honest, it wasn't an easy pitch to bat on. We just wanted to bat longer and see how many runs we could get. When we played here in the tri-series [in May], the pitches were different. But with the rain over the last two days, there was a bit of a 'hold' on the pitch. The key was to keep wickets in hand toward the end so that we could execute," she added.

Team India will now be taking on South Africa in their next Women's ODI World Cup match on Thursday in Visakhapatnam.