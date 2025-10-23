India vs New Zealand Live Updates, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal have given India a solid start in their must-win game against New Zealand at the Women's World Cup 2025, held at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Both batters have scripted world records. Smriti Mandhana is now the player with the most sixes in a calendar year in Women's ODIs. Meanwhile, Pratika Rawal has become the joint-fastest batter to reach 1,000 Women's ODI runs in terms of innings. She equalled the record of Australia's Lindsay Reeler, who achieved the feat in 23 innings. Pratika has also taken the fewest number of days from debut to reach the milestone. Earlier, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine won the toss and opted to field. (Live Scorecard)
India vs New Zealand, Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Match Live Updates -
India vs New Zealand LIVE: Huge moment in the game!
New Zealand players are in disbelief witnessing what has happened here. Smriti Mandhana went for a swipe across the line and got hit on the front foot. It looked plumb and umpire raised her finger over an LBW appeal. Mandhana was not interested in taking the review, but Pratika Rawal told her to go for it. The India vice-captain went upstairs only to find out that she had edged the ball before it hit her pad. New Zealand could not believe it. They were left in shock.
INDW 158-0 (26.4)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: 150 is up for India!
Pratika Rawal smashed Lea Tahuhu for a four on the second ball of the over. That went through the deep mid-wicket. With that shot, India Women crossed the mark of 150. This is some spectacular piece of batting from the India openers.
INDW 155-0 (26)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: FOUR from Pratika Rawal!
Pratika Rawal jumps out of her crease this time and smashes that one over the in-field for a four. The mid-on inside the circle and that saw the ball racing away to the fence down the ground. Runs keep coming for India quite easily.
INDW 144-0 (24.1)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: FIFTY for Pratika Rawal!
A single on the off side and Pratika Rawal races to her half-century in 75 balls. What a knock this has been! She got good starts in the tournament but this is the first time the player has scored her fifty. India are dictating terms at the moment.
INDW 128-0(22.5)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: India in command
Smriti Mandhana is solid after scoring her fifty, while Pratika Rawal needs only four runs to get there. India are well in command of this game at the moment. Needless to mention that New Zealand badly need a wicket here.
INDW 118-0 (21)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: FIFTY for Smriti Mandhana!
Smriti Mandhana reached the fifty in 49 balls! She got there in the 18th over that also saw India crossing the mark of 100 runs. This has been a superb knock from India's southpaw. She started slow but changed gears after settling in. The Women in Blue are well in command of this game.
INDW 102-0 (18)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: Smriti Mandhana scripts world record!
Smriti Mandhana has become the player with most sixes in a calendar year in Women's ODIs. She achieved the feat with the six to Amelia Kerr in the 16th over. The Indian southpaw now has 29 sixes to her credit in 2025, one more than the previous record holder - South Africa's Lizelle Lee, who had smashed 28 in the year 2017.
INDW 94-0 (17)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: SIX from Smriti Mandhana!
This turned out to be an expensive over from Amelia Kerr. A total of 12 runs came off it. Smriti Mandhana got a friendly ful-toss on the first ball and she smashed it over the deep midwicket for a biggie. Later in the over, Pratika Rawal hit a four through the backward point.
INDW 86-0 (16)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: 4, 0, 4 - Pratika Rawal goes berserk
This is some amazing piece of batting from Pratika Rawal. She has put her foot on the accelerator pedal. The right-handed batter smashed Lea Tahuhu for two superb fours down the ground. India got a total of 13 runs off the over.
INDW 66-0 (13)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: World record for Pratika Rawal!
India reached the mark of 50 in the 11th over and then scored three in the following over. It is important to mention that Pratika Rawal is the fastest player to reach the mark of 1000 Women's ODI runs in terms of days taken after debut. She got to the mark within 304 days, surpassing Laura Wolvaardt's record of 734 days.
INDW 53-0 (12)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: Historic feat for Pratika Rawal!
Pratika Rawal reached a huge landmark in the 10th over. She became the joint-fastest batter to score 1000 runs in Women's ODI. The India opener equalled the record of Australia's Lindsay Reeler, who had achieved the feat in 23 innings.
INDW 40-0 (10)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: SIX from Smriti Mandhana!
Smriti Mandhana has slammed that away for a biggie! Eden Carson gave it flight and Smriti Mandhana jumped out of her crease. She lofted it over to the wide of the long-off fielder for a six. That is the first maximum of the India innings.
INDW 34-0 (8.3)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: Lucky boundary!
Smriti Mandhana is lucky there! Sophie Devine bowled a good length ball outside off-stump. The Indian opener went for a cut shot from the back foot and she failed to keep it down. The ball was in the air but in the gap between the short third and backward point. It ran away for a four.
INDW 27-0 (7.1)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: FOUR from Mandhana!
Eden Carson has been brought into the attack and she has started with a poor delivery. It was pitched up on the leg side and Smriti Mandhana took the offering. She swept it away through the backward square leg for a four. That is the first boundary for the southpaw.
INDW 22-0 (6.1)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: FOUR from Pratika again!
A fuller ball from Rosemary Mair and Pratika Rawal has played a lofted drive on it for a four. She hit it through point for the boundary. This turned out to be a good over for India as they scored 9 runs in it.
INDW 15-0 (5)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: FOUR from Pratika Rawal!
1st boundary of India's innings! Rosemary Mair bowled a fuller angling into the legs of Pratika Rawal and the India opener flicked it away for a four behind square. This is the longest India have taken for their first boundary in the ongoing edition of the tournament.
INDW 11-0 (4.3)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: Tight start from New Zealand
New Zealand have got no wicket in the first four overs but they have made sure their bowling remains tight. India Women have managed to score just six runs in the four overs so far. Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal have failed to find a single boundary yet.
INDW 6-0 (4)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: Maiden over
A maiden over from Jess Kerr and Smriti Mandhana could not find a single run. There were couple of expansive shots from the left-handed opener but all of them went directly into the fielders' hands. A good start for New Zealand as they have successfully kept Indian openers quiet.
India 2/0 (2 overs)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: Rosemary Mair into the attack
Rosemary Mair open the proceedings with the ball for New Zealand and India are off to a cautious start. Pratika Rawal is not taking any unnecessary risks in the very first over and she is looking to play the balls completely on merit.
India 2/0 (1 over)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: India eye solid start
Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana will open the batting for India and they will have to lay the foundation for a big score. The Indian top order has been inconsistent in the competition but with Smriti Mandhana scoring big against England, a lot will be expected from her once again.
India vs New Zealand LIVE: Time for the national anthems
The two teams are out in the middle and it is time for the national anthems. We are minutes away from the start of the game that holds huge significance for both India and New Zealand.
India vs New Zealand: What Harmanpreet Kaur said
"The pitch is looking really good and I think we have got a great opportunity, today we have added extra batters. So I think it's a great opportunity to set a decent total on the board. Jemimah is in for Amanjot. It was a little disappointing for all of us because we have been playing good cricket but unfortunately we were not able to get the result. But today is a very important game and we all want to enjoy this moment and play good cricket. We are getting starts but unfortunately we are able to make it big. But today is a great opportunity and we are looking for everyone to do well for the team."
India vs New Zealand: India playing XI
Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur
India vs New Zealand: What Sophie Devine said at the toss
"We are going to have a bowl first today. The surface won't change much and hopefully it can get better under lights, dew will also come in. We have been training exceptionally hard and a couple of extra sessions won't change much. This is the moment all cricketers want to be playing, pressure game, playing India in India."
India vs New Zealand: NZ playing XI
Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson
India vs New Zealand: Big selection call
India have made one change to their playing XI - Jemimah Rodrigues replaces Amanjot.
India vs New Zealand: NZ opt to field
New Zealand captain Sophie Devine won the toss and opted to bowl in the must-win clash. No changes for New Zealand.
India vs New Zealand LIVE: Must-win clash for India
India can become the fourth team to book the semifinal berth if they get the better of New Zealand at the DY Patil Stadium. But any more errors like in each of their previous three outings will leave India dependent on other scenarios. If India lose to New Zealand, they will need England to beat the White Ferns and then must also win their final group league match against Bangladesh to make the cut.
India vs New Zealand LIVE: India's major concern
The biggest concern for India will be the fact that they lost all three matches in the competition from winning positions. They had South Africa struggling at 142/6 but failed to stop them from competing the run chase. Against Australia, even a mammoth total of 330 runs proved to be inadequate. In the last game, they once again looked on course to victory but lost their way completely in the chase against England.
India vs New Zealand: Qualification scenarios
The three losses in the competition have left India in a tough position but multiple scenarios exist that can end with Harmanpreet Kaur and Co reaching the Top 4. Here's a look at how India can book their spot in the semifinals.
India vs New Zealand: Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Women's World Cup 2025 encounter between India and New Zealand. Following their losses against Australia and England, this is an extremely important match for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co.