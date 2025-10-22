Three teams, Australia, England, and South Africa, have officially secured their spots in the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, while one final position remains up for grabs as the league stage nears its conclusion. According to the ICC website, India, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka are the three teams still in contention for the last remaining semi-final berth. Thursday's clash between India and New Zealand will be pivotal for the three teams, and we examine all the potential scenarios facing them during the final portion of the group stage.

India - 4 points, 0.526 NRR

If India wins both their remaining matches, against New Zealand and Bangladesh, they will progress to the semi-finals. A victory over the White Ferns on Thursday will also be enough, even if they drop their final game of the league stage.

A win over New Zealand and a loss against Bangladesh would leave India with six points, and they would be the only team at the tournament that can finish with that points haul and a total of three victories.

New Zealand - 4 points, -0.245 NRR

If New Zealand wins both their remaining matches, against India and England, they will finish on eight points and qualify for the semi-finals.

A win against India, coupled with a loss to England, will need the Kiwis to rely on Bangladesh to defeat India on the final day, and their net run rate finishing higher than Sri Lanka (or Pakistan defeating Sri Lanka).

Sri Lanka - 4 points, -1.035 NRR

Sri Lanka has to defeat Pakistan in their final group match to have any chance of sneaking into the semi-finals.

They will also require India to lose both their matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh, for the White Ferns to lose to England, and for their net run rate to finish higher than the Kiwis.

In the event of teams finishing on equal points in the league stage, the ordering of teams will be decided in the following order of priority: The team with the greatest number of wins in the league matches will be placed in the higher position.

If there are teams with equal points and equal wins in the league matches, then in such a case, the teams will be ordered according to their net run rate (NRR) in the league matches (refer to 16.10.5 below for the calculation of NRR).

If two or more teams remain equal, they will be ordered according to the result of the head-to-head match played between them (points, then, if still equal, NRR in those matches). If the above does not resolve the league ordering, or if all matches within the league stage produce no results, the teams will be ordered as per their original league seedings.

That means India would own the tie break over New Zealand, and potentially Sri Lanka, with a win over the White Ferns and a loss to Bangladesh.

If India loses to New Zealand and then defeats Bangladesh, they will be relying on England defeating the White Ferns on the final day of the league stage to sneak into the final four.

If India loses both of their remaining matches, they will be out of contention for the semi-finals.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)