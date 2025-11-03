Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in celebrating India's first-ever ICC Women's Cricket World Cup title, hailing the team's spirit and skill after their 52-run victory over South Africa in a thrilling final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister wrote: "A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 final. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports."

It was indeed a collective team effort that powered India to their first-ever Women's World Cup crown, ending a long wait for global glory in front of a packed and passionate home crowd.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt's dismissal in the 42nd over, followed by Chloe Tryon's (9) wicket in the same over, effectively sealed the fate of the match. The Proteas were reduced to eight down with 78 runs needed off 48 balls, and despite Nadine de Klerk's late resistance, India bowled out South Africa for 246 in 45.3 overs to script history.

Shafali Verma made a crucial impact with the ball in the summit clash, striking twice in quick succession to swing the momentum decisively in India's favour. She dismissed Sune Luus in her very first over and then removed the dangerous Marizanne Kapp, tightening India's grip before Sinalo Jafta fell as the fifth wicket.

Earlier, India's breakthrough came via a moment of brilliance from Amanjot Kaur, whose sharp direct hit from mid-off ran out Tazmin Brits at the non-striker's end. Brits and Wolvaardt had put together a brisk fifty-run opening stand during the powerplay, giving South Africa a solid start.

Debutant Sree Charani then trapped Anneke Bosch LBW in her first over. Despite early setbacks, Wolvaardt continued her fine form, notching her 39th ODI fifty and, along with Luus, steering South Africa past 100 to keep the chase alive.

However, captain Harmanpreet Kaur's decision to bring Shafali Verma into the attack proved inspired. The young all-rounder's twin strikes broke the back of South Africa's middle order and shifted the game squarely in India's favour.

India's batting brilliance sets the tone

Earlier in the day, India posted 298/7 in 50 overs - the second-highest total in a Women's ODI World Cup final. A commanding 100-run opening stand between Smriti Mandhana (45) and Shafali Verma (87) provided the ideal launch pad. At 223 for 3, India looked set for a 320-plus score before South Africa clawed back in the death overs to restrict them to just under 300.

Deepti Sharma (58) anchored the innings through the middle overs, while Richa Ghosh's brisk 34 added late impetus. For South Africa, Ayabonga Khaka impressed with 3 for 58, while Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine de Klerk, and Chloe Tryon picked up a wicket each.

Brief scores: India 298/7 in 50 overs (Shafali Verma 87, Deepti Sharma 58, Richa Ghosh 34; Ayabonga Khaka 3-58) beat South Africa 246/10 in 45.3 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 101, Annerie Dercksen 35; Deepti Sharma 5-39, Shafali Verma 2-36). India won by 52 runs