Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic posted a joyous story of his "wolf energy on the court" after starting off the first round of Wimbledon with a win on Monday night. Djokovic kick-started his quest for his 25th Grand Slam title and his first since June 2023 with a win over China's Wu Yibing 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, setting up a clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas, who he leads 12-2 in their head-to-head series, but they have not faced each other since the Paris Olympics in 2024. Taking to Instagram, Djokovic posted, "Full moon in the sky. Wolf energy on the court. Woooooo to round 2".

Earlier, Jannik Sinner started his Wimbledon title defence with a hard-fought win over Miomir Kecmanovic on Monday. Coming into the tournament after a surprise second-round exit at Roland Garros, Sinner beat Kecmanovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-3 in the first round at the All England Club, according to the ATP website.

He made 52 unforced errors and faced a real challenge, but recovered well to win after three hours and 30 minutes. Kecmanovic played strongly, especially in the third set, where he produced a standout rally in the tie-break. At 5-6 down, he pushed Sinner from side to side before rushing the net and forcing a diving shot, which brought the Centre Court crowd to its feet.

Sinner also slipped earlier in the set, landing awkwardly, but he was able to continue without medical treatment.

After reducing his errors and improving his play, Sinner took control in the final sets and finished the match strongly. He will now face Portugal's Nuno Borges in the second round.

The world No. 1 also equalled Nicola Pietrangeli's Italian record of 94 Grand Slam wins. He avoided becoming only the third defending men's champion to lose in the first round at Wimbledon.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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