Jannik Sinner said he still considers winning Grand Slam tournaments a "very, very rare" achievement, despite securing his fifth major title on Sunday by defending his Wimbledon crown. The world number one outlasted Alexander Zverev in a bruising encounter 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (7/2), 6-3, 6-4 in the final at the All England Club. It was Sinner's first Slam triumph since winning his maiden Wimbledon title 12 months ago, despite reeling off a remarkable six consecutive Masters 1,000 tournament victories.

"There is no failure if you don't win a Grand Slam," Sinner told reporters.

"It's very, very rare days. Now I have five in my whole life. We talk about five Grand Slams.

"But at the end of the day, it's five days of so many other days.

"You just want to enjoy it. Today was a very tough day. If I lose, it's still a great day. Playing a Grand Slam final, it's so rare and so special. So for me, I never take things for granted."

Sinner lost last year's US Open final to great rival Carlos Alcaraz and was then beaten by Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semis in January.

The Italian's most agonising loss came at the French Open last month, when he blew a two-set and 5-1 lead against unheralded Argentine Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round.

The 24-year-old did not play again before Wimbledon, but grew into the tournament after needing five sets to beat Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round.

"I have improved throughout the whole tournament," Sinner said.

"If you see the performance from the first two, three matches, then how I ended the tournament, it has been always growing.

"That's exactly what I needed."

Sinner is now just two behind Alcaraz's Grand Slam tally of seven titles, with the Spaniard currently sidelined through injury.

"He's going to have a long, distinguished career," said Sinner's coach Darren Cahill.

"He's going to put himself in a position to win more of these majors.

"I don't think this one was any more important than any of the others that he's played, but it felt damn special."

Sinner was greeted by Britain's future king Prince William and future queen Princess Catherine after his win, as well as their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

He admitted he struggled to know what to say to the royal family after last year's final, but said it was "no easier" a second time round.

"I asked the kids if they still play. They are very happy, yes, they do," smiled Sinner.

"We had a very, very small conversation. But I love it," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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