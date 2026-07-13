Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Jannik Sinner on successfully defending his Wimbledon men's singles title, praising the Italian's resilience and composure in his victory over Alexander Zverev. Sinner defended his Wimbledon title with a 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4 victory over Alexander Zverev to claim his fifth Grand Slam title and first major crown of the 2026 season. Taking to X after the final, Tendulkar applauded both players, particularly highlighting Zverev's all-round performance while crediting Sinner's mental strength for making the difference.

"@AlexZverev really threw everything at @janniksin today! His serve, his movement, his shot-making... outstanding. But Sinner showed why champions need more than just their best tennis. He had to fight through difficult moments, stay composed and keep believing. That resilience made the difference," Tendulkar wrote.

"Congratulations, Jannik Sinner, on another @Wimbledon title!" he added.

.@AlexZverev really threw everything at @janniksin today! His serve, his movement, his shot-making... outstanding.



But Sinner showed why champions need more than just their best tennis. He had to fight through difficult moments, stay composed and keep believing.



That resilience… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2026

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner successfully defended his Wimbledon men's singles title with a 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4 victory over Alexander Zverev, claiming his fifth Grand Slam title and first major crown of the 2026 season.

The win made Sinner the 10th player to retain the Wimbledon men's singles title and extended his winning streak against Zverev to 10 matches.

The Italian bounced back from an early French Open exit to secure his sixth ATP title of the year, while Zverev's hopes of winning back-to-back Grand Slams ended despite reaching his second consecutive major final.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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