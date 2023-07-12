The Indian Test team on Wednesday got two new members in Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan as the duo was named in the side for the first Test against West Indies in Dominica. While Jaiswal will be opening for India, Kishan will be the keep the wickets. India captain Rohit Sharma had on Tuesday announced that Indian team will field Shubman Gill, who has opened in the past, in a new position at No. 3 while the team will see a new opening left-right opening combination.

At the toss, Rohit said on Wednesday, that they want the debutants to enjoy the match. "We have been here for a while, played a practice game in Barbados, here in Dominica for the last 4 days, rain did have a say, but we're well prepared," Rohit Sharma said at the Toss.

"The championship cycle final is two years away, but we've been consistent over the last couple of cycles. New guys in the squad, we just want to keep better as a team. I want the two debutants to enjoy, they've worked hard to come here, I want to make them feel comfortable and have some good memories of their first Test."

India (Playing XI):Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

Jaiswal and Gaikwad, featured in a video of BCCI where they shared their experiences and cricketing journey. Gaikwad who already debuted for the team in T20I and ODIs and would play his first Test in West Indies, welcomed Jaiswal into the side and about his journey.

"I am feeling great, congratulation to you too, you have also been selected for the test side. It is a really good feeling and I am looking forward to it," Jaiswal said in the video posted by BCCI.

Gaikwad asked about Jaiswal's journey in the IPL, "You started with domestic cricket and then performed well in IPL too, so how are you feeling to be in test cricket."