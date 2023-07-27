As the India vs West Indies ODI series star, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will have their sights set on an all-time record in the 50-over format. Together, the duo of Rohit and Kohli has done wonders for the Indian team, and now, they just remain 2 runs away from completing 5000 runs in ODI cricket as a pair. Going by the form Kohli has been in the 50-over format and the proficiency Rohit Sharma has shown in the Test series against Windies, the Hitman would also be eager to continue his hot form.

At present, Rohit and Kohli have put together 4998 runs on the board in ODI cricket. If they add two more runs in the Chennai encounter, they will go on to smash a 'world record' by becoming the fastest pair in the history of the game to score 5000 runs in the 50-over format.

The Indian pair has played a total of 85 innings together, aggregating 4998 runs in ODIs so far, averaging 62.47. En route to the figure, they have scored a total of 18 centuries and 15 half-centuries cumulatively.

The record of the fastest 5000 runs in ODI cricket as a pair is currently held by West Indies' Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes who had reached the landmark in 97 innings.

Following them in the list are Australia's Matthew Hayden-Adam Gilchrist (104) and Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan-Kumar Sangakkara (105).

When it comes to pairs with more than 4000 runs in ODIs, Kohli-Rohit is the only pair that averages more than 60.

When it comes to the overall tally, Kohli-Rohit slot in at 8th spot in terms of pairs with the most runs in ODI cricket. The iconic duo of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly lead the list with a whopping 8227 runs to their name as a pair.