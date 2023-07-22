Star batter Virat Kohli stole the headlines on Day 2 of the second Test between India and West Indies after he scored his 76th international, also his 29th in the format on Friday in Trinidad. After resuming his innings from his overnight score of 88, Kohli reached triple-figures with a boundary against Shannon Gabriel. With this, Kohli registered his 25th century at no. 4, going past West Indies great Brian Lara in the elite list. Lara had retired with 24 centuries to his name.

Kohli is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Kallis and Mahela Jayawardene in the list.

Most Test Centuries At No.4

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 44

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 35

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 30

Virat Kohli (India) - 25

Brian Lara (West Indies) - 24

Among current batters, former England captain Joe Root and Australia batter Steve Smith have 19 centuries each at no.4.

Kohli's 29th Test century highlighted a solid batting effort by India in getting to 438 batting first against the West Indies.

The 34-year-old was undone by an error of judgement when he was run out for 121. Alzarri Joseph's direct hit at the non-striker's end from square-leg found Kohli just short of his ground as he scampered a single.

His knock spanned four-and-a-half hours. He faced 206 deliveries, stroking 11 fours. He dominated an important 159-run fifth-wicket partnership with Ravindra Jadeja which restored India's ascendancy after a mid-afternoon wobble on the first day when they slipped to 182 for four.

In reply, West Indies were well placed at 86 for one in reply at the close.