Indian cricket has seen several bowling greats so far. With their aura to their stats, all validate the dominance of the bowlers. Zaheer Khan and Ishan Sharma are the two pacers, who are also on the list. However, there is one amazing fact about the stats of the duo. There is an uncanny similarity between the stats of the two players. Their bowling figures in Test cricket are completely identical when their number of wickets, five-wicket hauls, ten-wicket hauls, wickets in India and wickets outside India are considered.

The similarity in the Test career of Ishant Sharma and Zaheer Khan. pic.twitter.com/CCBfrC5qU2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 24, 2023

The stats were reflected by the broadcaster on Day 4 of India's second Test against West Indies and fans could not keep their calm.

"Unbelievable Coincidence," wrote a fan. "So if we can give respect to Zak then same respect should be given to Ishan as well," wrote another fan.

"It's not similarly. It's exactly same" and "Both are legends" were some of the other comments.

Talking about Team India's second Test vs West Indies at the Port of Spain, Trinidad.

The Rohit Sharma-led side gave itself the best chance to win the second Test against the West Indies with an ultra-aggressive batting approach after lead pacer Mohammed Siraj produced career-best figures on a rain-hit Day 4.

Siraj's five-wicket haul in the morning session allowed India to bowl out the West Indies for 255 in their first innings after the hosts started day four at 229 for five.

Having gained a massive 183-run first innings lead, India went for an all-out attack in the second innings to smash 181 for two in 24 overs before declaring 35 minutes after the tea break to set the home team a 365-run target.

At stumps on day four, West Indies were 76 for 2 in 32 overs with R Ashwin removing Kraigg Brathwaite (28) and Kirk McKenzie (0). The hosts need another 289 runs on the final day for an improbable win.

