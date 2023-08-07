Mumbai Indians star batter Tilak Varma left everyone utterly impressed with his maiden international half-century on Sunday. Varma achieved the milestone during the second T20I match between India and West Indies, where the visitors faced a defeat by two wickets. Opting to bat first, Team India could only post a total of 152/7 in 20 overs and West Indies bowlers brilliantly dominated them. Later, the hosts chased down the target in just 18.5 overs with Nicholas Pooran scoring 67 runs.

For India, only Tilak Varma played a good innings as he scored 51 off 41 balls. The 20-year-old batter took a single off Obed McCoy's delivery and completed his half-century in the 15th over. After reaching the fifty-run mark, Varma produced an adorable gesture to celebrate the special moment.

On being asked about his celebration, Tilak stated that he dedicated his half-celebration to his Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira.

"It was towards Sammy, Rohit bhai's daughter. I am very close to Sammy. I had promised her that whenever I will score a century or a fifty, I will do a celebration for her," he told reporters after the match.

Varma came to the crease in the fourth over after Shubman Gill was caught at third man off Alzarri Joseph and Suryakumar Yadav, playing his 50th T20I, was run out by a direct hit from Kyle Mayers to leave India on 18 for two.

Varma added 42 for the third wicket with Ishan Kishan before the opener was bowled by Romario Shepherd for 27.

Sanju Samson fell cheaply and after the dismissal of Varma, who hit five fours and one six in his 51, it was left to slipper Hardik Pandya with 24 from 18 balls to drag the Indians towards a half-decent target.

The West Indies bowlers kept it tight throughout with none of them conceding more than 29 runs, Shepherd, Joseph and Hosein picking up two wickets each.

India's total of 152 wasn't good enough as West Indies chased down the target with 2 wickets in hand.

(With AFP inputs)