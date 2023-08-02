India capped the ODI series against West Indies in brilliant fashion as they beat the hosts by 200 runs in Trinidad to pocket the series 2-1 on Tuesday. Playing without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, India ticked almost all its 'experimentation' boxes in the contest. There was one moment in the game when there was massive confusion. India needed one wicket to win the match when umpire Michael Gough gave Jayden Seales out on the last ball of the 35th over, bowled by Kuldeep Yadav.

The West Indies batter went for the review and replays showed that it was the umpire's call on impact and the ball was hitting the stumps (via ball-tracker). Just then confusion reigned as the batter was given not out because the on-field umpire had ruled the batter 'caught out' at slips, but there was no contact with the bat.

The Indian players were ready to head back to the pavilion but their plans changed after the explanation from the umpire. The incident, however, didn't change much Seales was eventually dismissed by Shardul Thakur a few balls later. Here's the video:

Talking about the match, a clinical India outclassed West Indies by a whopping 200 runs in the third ODI to win the series 2-1 but the lingering questions on the team combination ahead of the World Cup remained in the horizon despite four half-centuries and a top notch bowling effort on Tuesday. Skipper Rohit Sharma and senior pro Virat Kohli once again opted out to give World Cup hopefuls a fair go but the dominant result isn't a good enough indication that all boxes have been ticked as the team looks far from settled.

Shubman Gill, who has had a quiet Caribbean sojourn so far, finally found some rhythm with 85 off 92 balls and his opening stand of 143 with an in-form Ishan Kishan (77 off 64 balls) set the platform for a commanding score of 351 for 5 after being put into bat.

Sanju Samson (51 off 41 balls) made a compelling case to be picked as a reserve middle-order batter while skipper Hardik Pandya's (52-ball-70 not out) five sixes and four boundaries added the finishing flourish on a good batting strip.

The chase was always out of question and Mukesh Kumar's (3/30 in 7 overs) three-wicket burst with some quality seam bowling in the first Powerplay dashed West Indies' hopes as they were shot out for 151 in only 35.3 overs.

With PTI inputs