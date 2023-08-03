Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has questioned Sanju Samson's batting approach in the ODI format. Samson, who was dismissed for nine runs in the second ODI against West Indies, came all guns blazing in the third and final game. Coming in at number four, he hit two sixes in the first four balls he faced and eventually scored 51 runs off 41 balls. His knock was laced with two fours and four sixes. Samson eventually perished while trying to play a lofted shot over the mid-off fielder.

"He (Sanju Samson) played well, but he plays a very high-risk game. If you look at his innings, he came out and hit those couple of sixes. It connected and went for six, but he could have gotten out if he had mistimed. That's been the case with Sanju Samson. So, somebody to bat at number 4 and play like that, I have my doubts," Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.

"That's fine if the team management gives him that licence, but consistency is also an issue. You want to be destructive, but you don't want to score in two or three innings out of six. That's my concern. Even in the IPL, we have seen that there are some good innings and some really lean patches. That's been the case. So he needs to learn," he added.

Samson has played 13 ODIs and scored 390 runs at an average of 55.71. His strike rate in the format is 104 with his best score being 86 not out.

The right-handed wicketkeeper-batter has also played 17 T20I matches scoring 300 plus runs at an average close to 20.