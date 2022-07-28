West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss on middle. Pooran gets off the mark as he drills it to long on for a single.
9.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Hope goes after doing the repair job but much more was expected from him! Chahal serves a flighted full ball, around off, a leg breaker. Hope pre-meditates as he comes down the track and tries to swing across but misses it completely and Sanju Samson is quick to dislodge the bails.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, worked through point for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Slower and on leg. Hope drills it down to long on for a run.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Angling on the pads, bunted to square leg for a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle. King punches it to covers.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off. Hope bottom edges it as he tries to push, back onto the pads.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! On the hips. King fails to tuck it away and it rolls to mid-wicket for a leg bye.
8.4 overs (0 Run) A bumper now, outside off. King tries to ramp it over but fails to connect.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, pushed to long on for a run.
8.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, it is hit to mid-wicket. Hope is not happy as he finds the only fielder there.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. King pulls it to the right of long on and gets to the other side.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle. Hope inner edges his drive to mid-wicket.
7.5 overs (1 Run) On off, eased down to long off for one more.
7.4 overs (0 Run) This is short but skids through on middle. King did well to get his bat on it. Hit to covers.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Gives a bit of flight on middle. Hope uses his feet and hits it to long on for a single.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Floated full and outside off. Hope drives it through covers for a brace.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, eased down to long off for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and outside off. King slaps it through point for a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle. Hope turns it to the right of mid on and takes a sharp single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) On middle on a length. King punches it to deep point for one.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Length and on top of off. King nudges it to mid-wicket.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot! This is full and on middle. King stays back and on drives it past mid on for four.
6.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is hit to deep square leg for a single.
Prasidh Krishna is into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) That was very quick! Short and at 143 kph on middle. King had to get big as he blocks this out.
5.5 overs (1 Run) DROP AND RUN! Full and on off, it is pushed to covers for a quick single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle, tapped to point.
5.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SLAPPED! Anticipates a short ball and Hope gets width here as well. This is outside off and he clobbers it over long off for a biggie.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length at 136 clicks, on middle. Hope tries to pull but misses and gets hit on the pads.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, around leg. Hope flicks it to deep mid-wicket and comes back for the second run.
