West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! A sedate Powerplay for the visitors! They are 45 for 1 after it! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) Two more! On middle, Gill pulls it through mid-wicket, wide of the fielder so two.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, yet again this is hit towards deep point for one.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Quick run! On middle, this is pushed to mid on for a quick run.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Dhawan flays at it, it goes over point for one.
9.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Just a run from the over! On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Turn! On off, this one holds in the surface, Gill looks to work it against the spin but it goes off a soft leading edge back to the bowler.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Really good stuff from Akeal Hosein! Slows it up this time and lands it around off, Gill guides it to point.
8.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again, not offering a lot to the batter. This is worked to mid-wicket.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off, Gill pushes it to covers.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, a little bit of turn. Defended.
7.6 overs (0 Run) The fielder is found yet again! Shortish and on off, Dhawan cuts but to point. He is looking to play it fine on the off side but is not finding the gap.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Gill pushes this to mid on and gets to the other end.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Dhawan will feel he missed out there! On the pads, Dhawan looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Finds the fielder! Shortish again and just outside off, Dhawan plays it late but finds the man at point.
7.2 overs (0 Run) This lands just short! Fuller and outside off, Dhawan looks to drive, this one goes off the outside edge but lands just short of the fielder at short third man.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has gone to the fence in no time! Fuller, Dhawan steps out and smashes it through covers for a boundary. This one raced away.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Tidy start by Akeal Hosein! Straighter one to end, on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Gives it a little bit of air, this is worked to mid-wicket.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Darts this in on middle, it is pushed down to long on for one.
6.3 overs (0 Run) On off, slughtly shorter, this is guided to point.
6.2 overs (1 Run) A little bit of extra bounce! Shorter and on middle, this is nudged on the leg side for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
Akeal Hosein is into the attack now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Better! This is the line he needs to bowl! On off, this is hit on the up but well short of mid off. An expensive over from Seales. Not what West Indies wanted, they were building the pressure.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is yet another poor delivery! Wrongly lined. The fine leg is up in the ring and this is balled short and on the body, this is pulled over fine leg for a boundary.
5.4 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Shorter and on off, this is pushed through covers for two.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, not a bad ball as there is a fielder placed in the deep for the cut shot. It goes through point for one.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling length aand on off, this is pushed to covers.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not the right line to bowl to Dhawan! On the pads, he tickles it fine and this one races to the fine leg fence. Welcome boundary as things had gone quiet in the last few overs.
