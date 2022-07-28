West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
West Indies never looked up for it, they were poor with the ball and not at their best in the field. Can they do wonders with the bat? Not going to be easy as they have a mammoth task on hand. Stay tuned for the chase.
After electing to bat, Gill along with Dhawan set the base for the Indians. Dhawan though fell in quick succession and then there was a long break. The game was reduced to a 40-over per side game and after the delay, India came out all guns blazing. They scored freely and from nowhere, they got their run rate to over 6. Gill continued to play the architect and the rest played around him. India were all set for a grand stand finish with Gill eyeing a ton but it was rain again who played spoilsport and that was also the end of the Indian innings.
THAT IS THE END OF THE INDIAN INNINGS! This is the fear Shubman Gill had on his face while walking off and that has fear has turned out to be true. Maybe he needed just another over or another ball to get to that ton but it wasn't to be. His team though will be mighty proud of him as his knock as taken India to a strong total.
Update - 12.50 am IST (7.20 pm GMT, previous day) Good news! The rain has stopped and the play will resume at 1.05 am IST (7.35 pm GMT, the previous day). A 35-over contest.
Update - 12.41 am IST (7.11 pm GMT, previous day) - Still, no update so it is fair to say that might be the end of India's innings. Shubman Gill will certainly not be happy but it was a wonderful innings from him.
Meanwhile, in the clash between England and South Africa. There is absolute carnage at Bristol as the Englishmen are putting on a show with a bat. Switch the tabs and enjoy the action there as we wait for further updates.
Update - 12.13 am IST (6.43 pm GMT, previous day) - YET ANOTHER RAIN DELAY! Gill is not happy as he walks off! He was just two away from his first ton and now he has to wait. It is not even certain if he will get a chance to get to it. The covers come on and the players go off. You have to feel for Shubman Gill. The young man is standing on 98 and could have easily thought of another two runs but the rain is against him. He needs just two runs to get to his maiden ton but the chances are very thin for him to bat again.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single! A length ball, outside off. Samson cue ends his pull shot to the off side and a single is taken.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball on middle, worked to deep mid-wicket for one more. He moves to 98.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Not out it is! A length ball, outside off and nipping in. Gill tries to push it away but gets beaten on the inside edge and the ball brushes his pads before going to the keeper. A huge appeal for caught behind but not given. West Indies take the review. Ultra Edge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows impact was outside off so, Gill survives.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Hits the hard length, around off. Samson works it to deep mid-wicket for one.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle. Gill moves across and whips it to deep square leg for a single.
35.1 overs (2 Runs) Fraction short and on off. Gill nudges it to mid-wicket and calls for two. He runs the second one hard and makes it. Good running.
Match Reports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the West Indies vs India, 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 36.0 overs, India are 225/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of West Indies vs India, 2022 today match between West Indies and India. Everything related to West Indies and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with West Indies vs India live score. Do check for West Indies vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.