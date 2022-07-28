West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single! Again this is full and on middle. Gill tries to loft over covers but doesn't connect it well and hence settles with a single.
34.6 overs (2 Runs) No ball! A loopy ball, on middle. Samson tries to go inside out but mistimes it over point for a single. A no ball is called as Hosein overstepped and a Free hit will follow.
34.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and outside off, pulled to deep mid-wicket for one.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, driven through covers for a single.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Was there an edge? It looks like there was! Flatter and outside off. Samson looks to drive but gets an outside edge and Shai Hope fails to pouch it cleanly. The replay shows there was nothing on it.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, cut to deep point for one.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Angles it full and on the pads. Samson flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
33.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, pushed to long off for a quick single.
33.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Walsh gets another wicket! Tosses it up from 'round the wicket and on middle. Yadav makes room and goes for a big hoick but was nowhere near the ball. He swings across, gets a top edge and it goes to backward point where Shamarh Brooks takes a dolly.
33.4 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and on middle. Yadav gets low and pulls it to deep mid-wicket. Pooran runs to his right, dives and throws across to his partner to save a couple. A really good stop from the skipper.
33.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary for Yadav! This is very full and on middle. Yadav makes room and opens the face of the bat to carve it through point for a boundary.
33.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads from 'round the wicket. Gill flicks it to deep mid-wicket for one.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Too full and on middle, it is driven to sweeper cover for a single.
32.6 overs (2 Runs) Timed well again! Shorter and outside off, this is slapped through covers for two.
32.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Looks to bowl well wide outside off again but this is too wide. Wided.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Gill cuts but to point.
32.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Yadav gets off the mark as he works it through mid-wicket.
32.3 overs (0 Run) The seems to have eased out! Looks very good to pat on! This is shorter and on off, it is cut but to point.
Suryakumar Yadav is the new man in.
32.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Some respite for the hosts! A wicket finally for Akeal Hosein and the Windies and the dangerous Iyer departs 6 short of what would have been yet another half ton for him. This is flatter and way outside off, it is thumped down the ground. He has hit that really well but straight to the man at long on, Keemo Paul who takes it.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Firmly hit! Tossed up outside off, Gill powers it down to long off for one.
Powerplay 3! Now, 5 fielders are allowed outside the circle till the last over.
31.6 overs (2 Runs) Two! On the pads yet again, Iyer flicks it through mid-wicket and takes two.
31.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Gill misses out! On the pads, he works it but straight to short fine leg.
31.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and down the leg side. Gill lets it be.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Short again, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
31.2 overs (0 Run) A bumper, takes Iyer by surprise as he ducks out of the way.
31.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one more.
30.6 overs (2 Runs) Deft! Two more! Shorter and outside off, this is guided past short third man for two.
30.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Sees Iyer shape up for the reverse and bowls it well wide outside off. Left alone.
30.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap this time! This is short and asking to be hit again, Iyer this time does not miss out. He hammers it through covers for another boundary.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Another single! Shortish and around off, this is guided through point for one.
30.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
30.2 overs (2 Runs) That is brilliant from Walsh! Shorter and on off, this is slapped hard through covers. The fielder in the deep, runs to his right, dives and keeps it down to two.
30.1 overs (2 Runs) Another two! Shorter and outside off, this is cut through point for two.
