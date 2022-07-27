West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Another short one and on middle, Iyer pulls it through mid-wicket for another single.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for an easy run.
29.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Takes full toll of the Free Hit! Shorter and outside off, this is guided over point for a boundary.
29.2 overs (3 Runs) Misfield and two! Full and on off, this is smacked hard towards mid off. Pooran dives to his right, gets a hand to it but it goes through for two. No ball it is. Free Hit coming up.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Iyer hits it to mid off and takes one.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Another reverse sweep attempted. It is outside off. Gill swings but misses again.
28.5 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Shorter and outside off, this is cut through point for two.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Just the one! Outside off, Iyer looks to guide it down to third man but it goes off the toe-end on the off side for one.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled again! Outside off, shortish. Iyer looks to cut again but misses.
28.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls it well wide outside off again, wided.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Another one outside off, fired again. Iyer looks to pay the reverse sweep but misses.
28.1 overs (0 Run) A rare dot! Shorter and outside off, Iyer cuts but finds point.
27.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! That must have stung! On off, this is hit hard towards mid off who does well to stop it.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on middle, Iyer pulls it hard through mid-wicket, wants two, there is a fumble but just the single.
27.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! That comes out wrong! Looks to bowl a slower one but this is well down the leg side. Wided.
27.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap! Powerful stroke again! Fuller and on off, Iyer smashes it past mid off and this one yet again races to the fence. Iyer is in his elements here.
27.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Iyer strokes it down the ground to long off for one more.
27.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is eased down to long on for one.
26.6 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
26.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely, just playing with the field! Gill moves across, this is on middle, he sweeps it past short fine leg and into the fine leg fence.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Fired on the pads, Gill looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
26.3 overs (1 Run) On off, Iyer hits it down to long off for one.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, this is guided past point for one.
26.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
Akeal Hosein is back on.
25.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Raining boundaries here at the moment! Short and on middle, Gill sits back and pulls it over the mid-wicket fielder. Another boundary. Not been a good start after the break for the home side.
25.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets it past mid off this time! However, he only timed it and not hit it hard! Fuller and on off, this is timed past the mid off fielder and the ball races away to the fence.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Hit hard but gap not found! Length and on off, this is hit hard but to mid off.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pushed to mid on for one. Good batting, good sensible batting. There was almost a collision between the non-striker and the bowler but no harm done.
25.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short ball and put away! This is on middle, asking to be hit. Iyer hits it over the mid-wicket fielder for another boundary. Runs flowing after the break!
25.1 overs (0 Run) A good short one, it is at a good height. On the body, Iyer looks to pull but misses.
Match Reports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the West Indies vs India, 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 30.0 overs, India are 179/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of West Indies vs India, 2022 today match between West Indies and India. Everything related to West Indies and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with West Indies vs India live score. Do check for West Indies vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.