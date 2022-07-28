West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.
24.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, drifting in. Walsh tries to slash at it but misses.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, dropped to point for one.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Full and slanting on middle. Walsh drives it to mid off and takes a quick single. Hooda misses his shy at the keeper's end.
24.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edged! This is full and outside off. Walsh tries to drive against the angle but gets an outside edge to the third man fence.
24.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Walsh tries to cut but gets a bottom edge to the keeper who collects it on a bounce. Almost had another one.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off. Holder tries to defend with soft hands. He gets an inside edge onto the pads and it rolls to point for a single.
23.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and spinning in outside off. Walsh drives it firmly through covers for a boundary.
23.5 overs (0 Run) This one lands way outside off and spins off the rough and into the batter. Walsh is beaten as he tries to block it away.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Slower, full and outside off. Holder pushes it to sweeper cover for a single.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted full ball, outside off. Walsh drives it to long off for a single.
23.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Excellent catch by Thakur, it came quick to him! Chahal serves a leggie, full and around leg. Paul tries to reverse hit it. He hits it flat and in the air to point where Shardul Thakur dives to his right and completes the catch.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, pushed through point for one.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, pushed to mid off.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Short in length and on middle. Paul tries to pull but misses and gets hit on the body.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, giuded to point.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Pitched up on middle, eased down to long on for a single.
22.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! West Indies seven down now! A cross-seam delivery, it holds on the surface as this is full and on off. Akeal Hosein tries to loft it over mid on but fails to get any distance. It goes high and to mid on where Shikhar Dhawan takes it with ease. He does his trademark thigh-five celebration.
22.1 overs (0 Run) A fuller ball, outside off. Hosein mistimes his drive back to the bowler.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, driven to covers for a single.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Bangs a bouncer on middle. Hosein defends it well.
21.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off. Hosein leaps as he tries to fend it away but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
21.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, kept out.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Shorter and down the leg side. Hosein misses his flick.
21.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Pooran goes now. It is falling apart for the Windies here! Krishna rolls his finger on this length ball, outside off. It is there to be hit as Pooran stays back and tries to pull but it goes off the splice and to mid on where Shikhar Dhawan takes it over his head. Not quite sure what happened as Holder smiles back. The replay shows Holder dropped his bat while Krishna was running in. Might have lost his focus there.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Length and on off. Holder dabs it to third man for one.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off. Holder punches it to sweeper cover for one.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Goes for the slower ball now, full and outside off. Holder looks to drive but misses.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Short ball, outside off, nipping away. Holder looks to pull but misses.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Pooran steers it to point where Patel fumbles and allows a single.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, slanting on the pads. Pooran misses his flick and gets hit on the pads.
20.1 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, around off. Pooran looks to drive but gets an inside edge to square leg and he runs across to complete the second run. Good running.
