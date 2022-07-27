West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Update - 8.47 pm IST (3.17 pm GMT) - It has started to rain and THERE WILL BE A RAIN DELAY as the covers come on! Let us hope that it does not stay for long and we resume quickly. However, the bigger sheets are coming on too now, maybe the groundstaff are expecting some more rain.
The groundstaff are getting ready as it has started to drizzle.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off. Iyer drives it to mid off.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Another short one on middle, Iyer moves out of the way.
23.4 overs (2 Runs) Iyer is off the mark with a brace! On off, this is pushed through covers for two.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot! On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Now bangs it short, really good stuff on middle. Iyer evades it. Fiery stuff.
23.1 overs (0 Run) That is good from Paul! Bowls a yorker, that is how Iyer was dismissed in the last game. Iyer does well to jam it out. Watches it well.
22.6 overs (0 Run) End of a brilliant over from Walsh! A dot to end! On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
22.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Pooran hangs on and the big wicket of Dhawan has been taken! Welcome one as the were taking the game away. A well-deserved wicket for Walsh. He has been given an extended spell here despite being expensive earlier on but has comeback well in the last few overs and now has got the reward. Dhawan steps out, Walsh bowls the googly, it lands on leg stump and turns away. Dhawan looks to whip it but it goes off the top edge towards mid-wicket. It is a skier but Pooran hangs on. Can West Indies build from here? Shreyas Iyer is the new man in.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter this time, this is pushed through covers for one.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! Walsh doing well in this spell but after being expensive earlier on. Flatter and on off, this is pushed to covers.
22.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, this is pushed to covers.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Gill! A very elegant innings from him! He has got off to starts in this series but is today the day he makes it big? It is on the offing. Gets there by pushing this length ball down to long on for one.
21.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is way too short, it goes well over the batter's head. Wided.
21.5 overs (0 Run) A slower bumper outside off, tennis ball like bounce on it. Gill lets it be. A dot.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Tip and run! On off, Dhawan plays it towards point and takes a single.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Another one on the shorter side and on middle, this is eased down to long on for one.
21.2 overs (1 Run) That made a lovely sound of the bat but only one! Outside off, on a length, this is guided through point for one.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Chance? Maybe! On off, Gill pushes it towards cover and takes off. He is sent back by Dhawan. Pooran rushes towards the ball and looks to pick it up with one hand but lets it through. A single finally as it goes down to long off.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Gill will feel he missed out! Shorter and outside off, this is cut but to point.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Another one tossed up outside off, Dhawan hits it down to long off and takes one.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
20.2 overs (1 Run) That is outstanding fielding! Wow! It was a certain boundary! Tossed up on off, Dhawan smashes it down the ground after getting to the pitch of it. Paul at long off, runs to his left, dives and saves three for his side.
20.1 overs (1 Run) The googly and it is picked, Gill works it with the turn down to long on for one.
