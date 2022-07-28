West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.
19.6 overs (1 Run) A run to end a good over for the Windies! On the pads, it is pulled to short fine leg.
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice and fine! On the pads, this is tickled fine and this one races away to the fence.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! They need one every over. A full toss outside off, this is hit through covers for a boundary.
19.3 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
19.2 overs (0 Run) On off, defended.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Lands well short! On middle, the slog sweep is out, it lands short of deep mid-wicket. A run taken.
Jason Holder comes in.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Carty falls. The pressure of dots got to him. This wicket though could well be a blessing in disguise for the Windies. He steps out, this is on a length. He looks to slash but not enough room. Gets an inside edge onto the stump.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) He needs to play more such shots! On middle, this is worked over mid-wicket for two.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Carty can't find his timing! Shorter and outside off, Carty looks to pull but misses.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Mistimed! Length and outside off, Carty swings but it goes off the inner half to cover.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Carty needs to get a move on now! Short and outside off, he shapes to cut but then lets it be.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Takes a single as he plays it down to long on.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Takes a single! On off, this is hit wide of cover. What will Pooran now do on the last ball?
17.4 overs (0 Run) Make that 4! On off, this is pushed to cover.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! On off, this is cut to point.
17.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Dots will build pressure. Shorter and on off, this is cut to point.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Ends the over well! On middle, kept out.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Good tidy stuff from Shardul! Length and on middle, defended.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Pooran looks to cut but misses.
16.3 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to covers.
16.2 overs (1 Run) This is what Carty has to do, give the strike to Pooran! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Hit hard but only one! Fuller and outside off, this is hit through covers for one.
DRINKS! Nicholas Pooran plays a key role from here on if the Windies want to win it. Although they have good amount of batting left. The skipper needs to play a key role and take this game deep. India will hope to keep things under control and take wickets at regular basis.
15.6 overs (0 Run) On off, defended.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Pooran will feel he misses out! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Overthrow and a run. On off, this is pushed towards point. The fielder makes a wild throw and a single results in the end.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pushed to cover.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the pads, this is hit through square leg for one.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Runs flowing now. A full toss outside off, this is eased through covers.
