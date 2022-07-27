West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Length and on off. Dhawan punches it to covers.
19.5 overs (1 Run) A yorker, angling around middle and leg. Gill whacks it behind square on the leg side for one.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and outside off. Dhawan guides it to point for a single. 100 up for India!
19.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, length and it is hit to deep cover for a single.
19.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off. Dhawan skips down and works it to long off for one more.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Overpitched, on middle, Gill pushes it to long on and gets to the other side.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle. Kept out by Dhawan.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off, a googly. Dhawan again fails to read and gets an outside edge. Luckily it falls safe towards point.
18.4 overs (1 Run) A loopy ball on middle, Gill works it to long on for one.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gill loves to fetch on the width! Flatter and outside off. Gill waits and cuts it hard through point for a boundary.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle. Blocked out.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Dhawan takes this into a full toss as he comes down the track. This is drilled to long on for one.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is hit to point for one more.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Fifty for the skipper! A fine innings from Dhawan and he will look to convert this into a big one. A length ball, outside off. Dhawan strokes it to covers where Pooran lets it through and allows a couple of runs. A good foundation from both the openers here.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Dhawan survives! Length ball, sliding on the pads. Dhawan fails to flick it away and gets hit on the pads. A stifled appeal follows but nothing given. West Indies take the review though. Ultra Edge shows no bat there while Ball Tracking shows the ball goes onto miss the leg stump. That was a desperate review from the Windies.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, no room as Paul serves around off. Dhawan pushes it to covers.
17.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off. Dhawan tries to cut this but misses it completely.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Full and tailing on middle. Dhawan turns it to mid-wicket.
DRINKS! India have begun brilliantly! They were quite watchful at the start but now are scoring freely. Dangerous signs for West Indies as if they do not pick wickets, they could yet again be chasing a big score. West Indies on the other hand, will hope this break goes their way and they can pick wickets after this one. An important passage of play awaits.
16.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! Floats a full ball, around middle, it is a googly. Dhawan chips it towards mid off, in the vacant region for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Nicely flighted on off. Gill pushes it to long off and gets to the other end.
16.3 overs (0 Run) A leggie, shorter and on middle, tucked to mid-wicket.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Drops it touch short and on middle. Gill punches back to Walsh.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Floats one full on off, pushed to long off for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Serves a full ball on middle. Dhawan gets inside the line and works it to deep square leg for a single.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, pushed back to the bowler.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Placement again from Dhawan! ordinary bowling from the Windies! Short in length and outside off. Dhawan opens the face of the bat and steers it through backward point for four.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Another single as Gill drills this length ball to long on.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Angling on the pads. Dhawan helps it to short fine leg where Paul lets it through for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Gill punches it to the left of backward point who fails to stop with a dive and allows a single.
