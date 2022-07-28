West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! Windies won't mind how they come as long as they do. That spun. This lands outside off and turns back in. Beats the bat of Carty and goes over middle and down to the fine leg fence.
14.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, kept out.
14.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Takes a single now as this is worked through mid-wicket.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is huge! Very huge. Poora steps out out but does not get to the pitch of it. He hits it way over the long off fence.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft! Shorter and outside off, Pooran waits and guides it past short third man for a boundary.
13.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! That gets through and the stand which was starting to worry India has been broken! Lovely nut. This is tossed up outside off. It drifts it and zips through after landing. King is late in getting his bat down and is cleaned up.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter again, this is pulled through square leg for another single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) On off, pushes it through covers for one.
13.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter, this is pulled through square leg for one.
13.1 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Another run as this is eased down to long on. Hooda continues to keep it tight.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
12.4 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to covers.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Just the one as this is worked through mid-wicket.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pushed to cover.
12.1 overs (0 Run) On the pads, King looks to sweep but misses to get hit on it.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off to end. Left alone. Good sensible batting.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fourth in the over. Pooran joins the act! Short and width on offer and Pooran loves it. He cuts it through point. Races away.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Good comeback! A yorker on the pads, it is jammed towards mid-wicket for one.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Make that three in a row! King turning it on here! Shorter and outside off, this is guided to the right of point and this one too races away to the fence.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is better! Stand and deliver! Length and on off, this is smashed through extra cover for a boundary.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. Windies need a few more. Shorter and on off, this is guided past point and the ball races away. Good start to the other. Can they make this into a big on now?
10.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Shorter outside off, it is slapped but to covers.
10.5 overs (1 Run) 50 up for the Windies, they need to step on the gas now. On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Fires it through, it is on off, pushed to covers.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is cut through point for one.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Was that a chance? Not sure. Pooran comes down the track, this is tossed up wide outside off, he goes after it, it flies off the outer half but seems to have landed short of point.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pushed to cover.
