West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed straight to covers.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Again down the leg side, a googly. Dhawan tickles it to short fine leg.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft touch! Poor delivery this! A googly but it is down the leg side. Dhawan paddles it firmly to fine leg for four.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed to covers for a quick single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Tries to stay away from the arc but overcompensates as he serves wide of off. Left alone for a wide.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gill was itching to go for a big one! A floated ball, full and outside off. Gill comes down the track and swings his bat across. He connects it superbly and it travels over long on for a 104 meter six.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Dhawan eases it past the bowler to long on for a single.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Drags his length back and keeps it around off. Gill nudges it to mid-wicket.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Dhawan uses his feet as he drills this full ball to long on and gets to the other side.
13.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is hit to deep square leg for a single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Overpitched on middle. Dhawan wrists it past the diving mid-wicket fielder for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Slow balls are working for the Windies! This is full and around off, it is pushed to point.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Just a single! A slower full ball in the slot. Gill tries to heave it but mistimes it to deep square leg for a single.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! This is full and on middle. Dhawan turns it to deep mid-wicket for a single. A no ball is given as Holder overstepped. Free hit coming up.
12.6 overs (0 Run) A loopy ball, around off. Gill punches off the back foot but back to the bowler.
12.5 overs (0 Run) A bit loose as there is width given but Gill fails to get past the point fielder.
12.4 overs (1 Run) on the pads, flicked to square leg for a run.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, played to covers for no run.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls a short one, around off, stays a bit low and Dhawan adjusts well to keep it out.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Drops it short and outside off. Gill punches it to long off for one more.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Slants a length ball on off. Dhawan drops it to point.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Full ball, outside off, pushed to mid off.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller around off. Dhawan tries to play with soft hands but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pierced through! Holder gives with here, this is wide of off on the shorter side. Dhawan cuts it to the left of point who dives but to no avail as he bags another boundary.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, length. Dhawan shoulders arms to it.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just wide of the fielder! Short in length and around off. Dhawan shuffles across and pulls it to deep square leg. There is a player standing at deep mid-wicket but Dhawan placed it well for a boundary.
10.6 overs (1 Run) This one skids through the surface, outside off. Dhawan looks to push but gets an outside edge to third man for a single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and around off. Dhawan flicks it straight to mid-wicket.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Around off. Gill punches it to long off for one more.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and targeting the leg pole. Gill nudges it to square leg.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, sliding on the pads. Gill fails to work it away on the leg side and gets hit on the pads.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off. Gill cuts it to point.
