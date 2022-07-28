West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, cut straight to covers.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Floated ball, on off. Hope skips down and lofts it over to long off for a single.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! King getting into his elements now! Drifts one full and on middle. King makes room and drives it through covers and it races into the fence.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off, it is worked to point.
4.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! This is full and around off, angling on. King slog-sweeps it over long on for a huge six.
3.6 overs (2 Runs) Short in length and around off. Hope pulls it in the gap, through mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Angles one on middle, it is hit to mid-wicket.
3.4 overs (0 Run) An out-swinger, length and outside off. Hope swings and misses.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten by pace! Length and on the pads, at 141 clicks. Hope is hurried as he blocks it out.
3.2 overs (2 Runs) Two taken! Length ball, outside off. Hope guides it through point, past the fielder for a couple of runs.
3.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off. Kept out.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on off, driven to long off for a single.
2.5 overs (0 Run) A loopy ball, outside off, Hope pushes it straight to point.
2.4 overs (0 Run) This one skids through, length and outside off. Hope dabs it with soft hands and the first slip fielder catches it on a bounce.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off. Hope guides it to point.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle. King skips down and drives it to covers. A single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) An arm ball, full and on middle. King chips it to the right of the bowler and Patel does well to dive and stop it.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and outside off. Hope tries to push it but misses.
1.5 overs (1 Run) West Indies are underway! A huge roar follows from the crowd! Length and outside off. King dabs it to third man for a single.
1.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! A length ball, outside off and jags away. King looks to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
1.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Double-strike for India! Mohammed Siraj is breathing fire! Serves a length ball, around middle and leg and it nips back in. Brooks is rooted in his crease as he looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. A massive appeal and the finger goes up. Brooks and Hope share a word and think to review but Brooks knew that was plumb right on the middle.. Brandon King walks out to the middle.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle. Brooks tucks it to mid-wicket.
Shamarh Brooks walks out.
1.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! That is an absolute beauty from Siraj and it's a dream start for India! Siraj steams in and serves a full ball, around leg, drifting in a bit. Mayers looks to work it away but is late and it brushes his pads before rattling the stumps. Kyle Mayers walks back on a golden duck.
Mohammed Siraj to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Hooda again gets this one to drift away. Length and on middle. Blocked out. A maiden to start for Hooda and India.
0.5 over (0 Run) Fraction short, drifting away, outside off. Hope fails to cut it away.
0.4 over (0 Run) A bit quicker, full and on middle, tucked to mid-wicket.
0.3 over (0 Run) Flighted ball on middle. Blocked out.
0.2 over (0 Run) Fuller and outside off. Hope pushes it to the left of the bowler who makes a diving stop.
0.1 over (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Hope chops it to point.
