West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single then off the over! This is full and outside off, driven to deep point for one.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Angles it on the hips. Dhawan tickles it but straight to short fine leg. Good bowling from Paul till now.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Dhawan uses his feet as this one is full and on off. He drives it to mid off and gets back in his crease.
4.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off. Dhawan solidly blocks it out.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller again on middle. Dhawan whips it but finds the man at mid-wicket.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Paul starts with a yorker delivery from around the wicket and outside off. Dhawan tries to squeeze it out but misses.
3.6 overs (1 Run) On the thigh pad, tucked behind square on the leg side for one.
3.5 overs (0 Run) This one is at 123 clicks, on a length and outside off. Dhawan tries to push it but misses.
3.4 overs (1 Run) This time Gill connects! Short again on middle, pulled away to deep square leg for a single.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Width give but this one was short and wide. Gill tries to play at it but is comprehensively beaten.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Slides one around middle and leg. Gill nudges it to mid-wicket.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off, Gill cuts it straight to point.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Slower length and outside off, hit to point for a single.
2.5 overs (1 Run) A bit of width, outside off and Dhawan slashes it to deep cover for a single. Could have been two as deep point runs across to cut it off.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Angles one across, outside off on a length. Dhawan is happy to let it go to the keeper.
2.3 overs (0 Run) No width this time! Short of a length and around off. Dhawan gets beaten on the extra bounce and splices it to covers.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller and outside off. Gil drives it to sweeper cover for one more.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Length and on top of off. Dhawan shuffles and dabs it to the left of point for a single.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up and outside off. Gill leans and drives it crisply but straight to covers.
1.5 overs (1 Run) This one is on the pads, it is flicked to fine leg for a single.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off, worked to deep point for a run.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shubman Gill gets off the mark as well! On a length and outside off, too much width and Gill fetches on it as he cuts it through covers for a boundary.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Short in length and on middle. Gill stays back and looks to pull but fails to connect it.
1.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, nipping a touch away. Gill pushes it to point.
Jayden Seales to start from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Good start by Holder! Another tight delivery from him! Angles a length ball, outside off. Dhawan shoulders arms to it.
0.5 over (0 Run) Hits the hard length now, angling outside off. Dhawan covers his stumps and lets it go.
0.4 over (0 Run) Goes for the length ball now, around off. Dhawan hits it straight to covers.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! India and Dhawan are off the mark! Short of a length and just outside off. Dhawan punches off the back foot through cover-point for a wonderful boundary.
0.2 over (0 Run) A length ball, around off, little bit of inward shape. Dhawan taps it to covers and calls for a quick single but Gill sent him back.
0.1 over (0 Run) On a length and on the pads. Dhawan tucks it to square leg.
We are all set for the action. The players are already out in the middle. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill are the openers for India. Jason Holder to start with the ball. The players take the knee as they support the BLM movement. Let's play...Just a bit of delay as Dhawan has some issues with the sightscreen.
Sanju Samson is up for a chat. He says it's his first time in Trinidad & Tobago and he is enjoying his time here. Adds that with wicket-keeping, he anticipates what the bowler will bowl and he is happy to do his job behind the stumps. On his half-century in the previous game, he says he loves to contribute to the team.
West Indies (Playing XI) - Shai Hope (WK), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (C), Jason Holder (In for Rovman Powell), Keacy Carty (In for Alzarri Joseph), Keemo Paul (In for Romario Shepherd), Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales.
India (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna (In for Avesh Khan), Yuzvendra Chahal.
Nicholas Pooran, the captain of West Indies says they do have enough to get over the line despite two heartbreaks. States they want to bat the fifty overs. Informs they have made three changes - Holder, Paul and Carty are in.
Shikhar Dhawan, the skipper of India, says both the games have been high scoring and they want to put a good total on the board. States it has gone well for them, everyone is performing and it is good to see that. Mentions he feels intent is important and he feels the more youngsters play, the more they'll get better. Informs they have one change, Prasidh Krishna comes in for Avesh Khan.
TOSS - India have won the toss and they have elected to BAT first!
India on the other hand, continue to win. Irrespective of who plays for them, they just find a way to come out on top. That speaks volumes about how good their players are. They though would be eager to inflict a whitewash here and are favourites to do so. It will be interesting though to see if they tinker with their XI or not. Stay tuned for the toss in a bit…
