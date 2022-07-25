West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Gets away with the last ball but end of a really good over from Seales! On the pads, Gill flicks but to the short fine leg fielder. A sedate Powerplay 1 for the visitors. They are 42 for 0. They need another 270 in 240.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Just the single! One run off the over with a ball to go! Shorter and on off, this is guided through point for one.
We are ready for play to resume! The weather does not look threatening, the sun is shining for now, and let's hope it stays that way. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill will continue their batting. Jayden Seales will complete his over. Let's go!
UPDATE - 12.23 am IST (6.53 pm GMT, previous day) - We have good news, folks! The covers are coming off and we should be resuming anytime now.
UPDATE 12.11 am IST (6.41 pm GMT, previous day) - RAIN STOPS PLAY! It has started to drizzle and the covers are coming on! The players have made their way out off the field. The good news is that it's only a slight drizzle for now and it's not looking that threatening.
9.4 overs (0 Run) 4 dots in a row! Pressure building on Dhawan! Length and on off, this is pushed to covers.
9.3 overs (0 Run) On the bounce to the fielder! Shorter and around off, Dhawan looks to slap it but is a touch early in the shot, he ends up hitting it towards mid off but it lands short of the fielder.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Dhawan steps out, Seales sticks to bowling it on a length. Dhawan pulls but to mid-wicket.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce! Shorter and outside off, angling away. Dhawan slashges at it but misses.
8.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! On middle, Gill works it to mid-wicket.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Good running again! On a length and around off, this is pushed to the right of mid off for a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Good fielding by the Windies skipper! On middle, this is pushed to mid on. Pooran runs to his left, dives and keeps it down to one again.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Shorter and on middle, Gill pulls it through mid-wicket and takes two.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Dhawan is eyeing the on side but as the Windies bowlers see him move across, they go wide outside off. It is jammed through point for one.
8.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Gill works it towards short fine leg. The fielder dives and keeps it down to one.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Yes, he does. A really good slower one. On middle, Dhawan checks his shot and plays it to mid on.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Just the single! On middle, Gill pushes it to mid on and gets to the other end. Can Seales close the over out well?
7.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, Gill looks to cut but underedges it on the off side.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Another one on a length and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Short, Gill pulls it nicely by getting on top of the bounce but to mid-wicket.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Well bowled again! Dhawan shuffles right across, this is bowled full and outside off, it is carved through point for one.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Yes, he does! Attacks the stumps, does not let the batter free his arms. It is worked to mid-wicket.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Fails to beat point! Length and on off, Gill opens the face of the bat but finds point. Can Romario Shepherd end the over well now?
6.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Dhawan works it through square leg and takes one.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Dhawan now skips down the track again, this is bowled on his pad. Dhawan looks to flick but misses. Dhawan looking to step on the gas now.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) Excellent cricket all around! Dhawan steps out, this is on a length and around off, it is pushed down the ground. Pooran runs after it from wide mid off and keeps it down to two.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Gill plays it through point for one. The man in the deep does well to move to his left and keep it down to a single.
Romario Shepherd comes into the attack. He replaces Alzarri Joseph.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Two dots to end but still a good over for India! Back of a length and on off, Dhawan plays it to mid off.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Another back of a length ball on off, Dhawan keeps it out.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Quick single! Length and on middle, this is pushed to mid on for one.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Fails to find the gap! Shorter and outside off, Gill cuts but finds the man at point. He is disappointed. He had a chance to put that away.
5.2 overs (2 Runs) Two more! On middle, Gill clips it past mid-wicket and takes two more.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Put away! That is bread and butter for Gill! On the pads, this is worked past the fielder at short fine leg and this one races away to the fence. Good start to the over. Pressure on the bowler now.
Follow the West Indies vs India, 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, India, chasing a target of 312, are 43/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of West Indies vs India, 2022 today match between West Indies and India. Everything related to West Indies and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with West Indies vs India live score. Do check for West Indies vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.