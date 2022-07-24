West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter one, spinning in, around middle. Shai Hope knocks it towards long on for a single.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Slower now, on middle, full in length. Shai Hope tucks it towards mid-wicket.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller now, around middle. Shamarh Brooks flicks it towards long on for a single.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shamarh Brooks is off the mark in style! A loopy ball, outside off, short as well. Shamarh Brooks uses the depth of his crease and cuts it past point for a boundary.
9.2 overs (0 Run) A fuller one, tosses it up, around off. Shamarh Brooks drives and finds the fielder at mid off.
Shamarh Brooks is the new man in.
9.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Deepak Hooda strikes on his very first delivery! He draws first blood and sends Kyle Mayers back to the hut. What a decision to bring Deepak Hooda into the attack! He serves a fuller one, around middle from 'round the wicket. Kyle Mayers leans to drive this but ends up chipping in back to the bowler. Deepak Hooda gets low and takes a good catch.
Deepak Hooda is brought into the attack!
8.6 overs (0 Run) Ends the over with a shorter ball now, around off, at 136 clicks. Shai Hope ducks under it and leaves it alone.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Mohammed Siraj serves it on a length again, around the pads this time, at 140 clicks. Kyle Mayers tucks it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Another length delivery, outside off. Shai Hope dabs it towards backward point and takes a single this time.
8.3 overs (0 Run) On a length now, around off. Shai Hope taps it towards point. No run there!
8.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Shai Hope cuts it towards backward point.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, tailing in, around middle. Shai Hope blocks it out towards the leg side.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) A full toss, outside off. Kyle Mayers drives that firmly through point. Yuzvendra Chahal in the deep runs to his right, dives, and makes a good stop. Two taken!
7.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Angling in now, on a length, on the pads. Shai Hope misses his flick and the ball hits his pads and goes towards square leg. Leg bye taken!
7.4 overs (0 Run) Another length delivery, outside off. Shai Hope drives and finds the fielder at cover.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Kyle Mayers dabs it towards point and takes a single.
7.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Runs are flowing for West Indies! Shardul Thakur goes 'round the wicket now, and serves a fuller one, outside off. Kyle Mayers slams this one over cover all the way for a biggie! First one of the innings!
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kyle Mayers greets Shardul Thakur with a boundary! He begins with a fuller one, outside off. Kyle Mayers drives it through point. Mohammed Siraj runs to his left, and dives but he fails to stop the ball. 50 up for West Indies!
Shardul Thakur comes into the attack!
6.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter one, outside off. Shai Hope leaves it alone.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Angling in, on a length, around middle and leg. Shai Hope tucks it towards mid-wicket.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Good stop! Fuller one, around off. Shai Hope drives it straight down the ground. Mohammed Siraj gets his right hand down and makes a good stop there!
6.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Too short on this occasion, around middle. Shai Hope ducks underneath it. Wide called for height!
6.3 overs (1 Run) Mohammed Siraj drops it short, around middle. Kyle Mayers swivels and pulls it towards deep square leg. Axar Patel there does well to stop the ball. Single taken!
6.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Shai Hope dabs it down towards third man for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, angling in, around middle and leg. Kyle Mayers works it away towards square leg for a single.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smart shot! Shorter one, outside off. Shai Hope hops and guides it down toward third man for a boundary. Third boundary in the over! Another expensive one from Avesh Khan!
5.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter one, on the body. Kyle Mayers miscues his pull shot over square leg for a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) This one tails back in a tad, on a length, outside off. Kyle Mayers gets beaten on the inside edge this time.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Avesh Khan goes 'round the wicket, serves a fuller one, width on offer there as well. Kyle Mayers lunges forward and drives it away from his body through cover for a boundary. That was driven powerfully!
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A gift to Kyle Mayers! A low full toss, much slower in pace, at 118 clicks. Kyle Mayers presents the full face of the bat and drives it straight down the ground for a boundary.
5.1 overs (3 Runs) Angling in, fuller length, around middle and leg. Shai Hope flicks it past the diving fielder at mid on. Mohammed Siraj chases the ball, slides and keeps the ball away from the boundary ropes. Three runs taken!
