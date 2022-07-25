West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Contrasting emotions out there! The Indians are celebrating and the Windies just can't believe they have lost this game! Take a bow, Axar Patel, he was the one who took the game away from the Windies. This though is going to be a tough one to swallow for the Windies, a really tough one to swallow. As they say, winning is a habit and losing is one and the Windies just can't win a game at the moment.
49.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Axar Patel finishes things off in style! Kyle Mayers goes for the yorker now, but he misses his length this time. He serves a full toss, outside off. Axar Patel slams this one over long off for a biggie! West Indies players stand there in disbelief! India win by 2 wickets!
49.3 overs (1 Run) Another yorker, outside off this time. Mohammed Siraj opens the face of the bat guides it towards point.
49.2 overs (1 Run) A yorker again, on the pads this time. Axar Patel flicks it towards deep mid-wicket. Only a single. 7 off 4 balls now!
49.1 overs (0 Run) A perfect start for West Indies! A yorker, outside off. Axar Patel fails to dig this one out. 8 needed off 5 balls now.
8 needed from the last over! Two wickets in hand but we believe Axar will want to do it by himself. Who will bowl the last over? It is Kyle Mayers who has been given the ball. Excellent from Axar as he did not cross on the last ball when the catch was taken. Can Kyle Mayers get his team over the line? He has had a really good day with the ball but is this too much to ask from him?
48.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Avesh Khan goes for a big shot once again but this time he holes out! Jayden Seales drops it short once again, around middle, slower as well. Avesh Khan pulls this one, but the ball goes off the top edge and flies high towards deep square leg. Shamarh Brooks settles under it and takes a good catch. India need 8 runs off the last over!
48.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter one, around middle and off. Avesh Khan swings his bat hard at it but he misses.
48.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Axar Patel plays a controlled pull shot towards deep square leg for a single.
48.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around middle. Avesh Khan miscues his pull shot towards mid-wicket for a single. 9 off 9 now!
48.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Avesh Khan connects this one! Full and wide of off. Avesh Khan slaps this one wide of long off for a boundary. 10 runs off 10 balls needed.
48.1 overs (1 Run) A single off the first ball! A fuller ball, on the pads. Axar Patel flicks it towards deep square leg and gives the strike to Avesh Khan!
47.6 overs (0 Run) Another wild swing and another dot ball! This is a fuller one, around middle and off. Avesh Khan looks to hoick this one but the ball goes off the inside edge back onto the pads. 15 runs needed off 12 balls now.
47.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Avesh Khan swings his bat wildly at it, but he misses.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Axar Patel drives it towards cover for a single.
47.3 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up now, around middle. Avesh Khan drags it with the inner half of his bat towards mid-wicket. Another single.
47.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Very short on this occasion, wide of off. Avesh Khan leaves it alone. Wide called!
47.2 overs (0 Run) A precious dot for West Indies! Slower one, short and outside off. Avesh Khan looks to pull this but he fails to get any connection on that.
47.1 overs (1 Run) Single to begin with! Fuller one, around middle and off. Axar Patel drives it down the ground. The ball deflects off Alzarri Joseph's leg and goes towards mid-wicket for a single.
46.6 overs (0 Run) Two dots in a row now! Outside off, full again. Avesh Khan once again drives it but straight to the fielder at cover. 19 needed off 18 balls now.
46.5 overs (0 Run) Full, outside off, Avesh Khan makes room and drives it towards the fielder at mid off.
46.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Avesh Khan gets in the act as well! Short and wide of off. Avesh Khan makes room and slaps this over mid off for a boundary. Less than run a ball is required for India now!
46.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, darting it on the pads. Axar Patel flicks it towards square leg for a single.
46.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY FOR AXAR PATEL! A fuller ball, on the pads. Axar Patel whips it towards deep mid-wicket for another boundary in the over! What a knock this has been from him. He is playing a match-winning knock. He brings up his maiden half-ton in ODIs in just 27 balls!
46.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY RUNS! But India will not mind that! Agony for West Indies though! Shorter one, around middle and off. Axar Patel pulls this but the ball goes off the top edge towards third man for a boundary.
45.6 overs (0 Run) A mix-up in the middle, but no harm done! A length ball, around off. Avesh Khan knocks it towards mid on. He leaves his crease to steal a single, but Axar Patel sends him back since it was the last ball of the over. The fielder has a shy at the striker's end but he misses. 32 needed off 24 balls now!
45.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Alzarri Joseph has the last laugh here! This will surely help West Indies! Shardul Thakur looks to go bit but he holes out! A short ball, wide of off. Shardul Thakur hops and cuts it aerially towards deep point. The ball goes off his outer and half and flies towards the fielder there. Shamarh Brooks takes an easy catch. Game on!
45.4 overs (1 Run) Very full, around middle. Axar Patel knocks it down to long on for a single.
45.4 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL AND BYE! Another full toss, down the leg side. Shardul Thakur looks to pull this one but he misses. Shai Hope once again, fails to grab the ball cleanly and the batters cross ends. Free Hit continues!
45.4 overs (2 Runs) No ball and Bye! Oh, dear! West Indies are giving it away here! A full toss, outside off. Axar Patel throws his bat it but he misses. Shai Hope fumbles to collect the ball and the batters cross end. A no ball is called! Free Hit coming up!
45.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh, glorious! Axar Patel is playing a gem of an innings here! Full and in the slot, around off. Axar Patel tonks this straight down the ground all the way for a biggie!
45.2 overs (1 Run) Much fuller now outside off. Shardul Thakur drives it down to long off for a single.
45.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! This will help India! A length ball down the leg side. Shardul Thakur looks to flick this one but he misses. The ball goes off his thigh pads and towards fine leg for a boundary. Perfect start for India!
Match Reports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 49.4 overs, India, chasing a target of 312, are 312/8. The live updates of West Indies vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in West Indies vs India, 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through West Indies vs India, 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, West Indies vs India, West Indies vs India live score, West Indies vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the West Indies vs India, 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.