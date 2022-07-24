West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Now the target is similar to what West Indies had to chase in the last game. The hosts failed but can the visitors get over the line? They do have the batting. The wicket is also a decent one, there is some hold in it but still a good one to bat on. Windies on the other hand, will know if they bowl well, this can be defended. Join us for the chase!
Shai Hope is down for a chat! He says that getting a 100 on his 100th game means a lot to him. Adds that it was tough getting there as his back was getting to him, he was facing some issues. Mentions that he is pretty pleased with the target they have set. Further says that he needed some time in the middle which he got in this game and he is happy to capitalize on that.
For India, Yuzvendra Chahal was not at his best, and usually, when he has an off day, India struggles with the ball. Avesh Khan also did not have a day to remember. The likes of Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Hooda, and Axar Patel had decent figures though but India will be slightly disappointed with their bowling effort.
It was the top three which laid the foundation for the hosts. The good work was then continued by Nicholas Pooran and Shai Hope. That was the stand that turned the game in the hosts' favor as they added over 100. Pooran fell but Hope continued. He got to a ton and played a major role in getting his side over the 300-run mark.
West Indies have batted themselves to a really good total but against a strong Indian batting line-up, one is never sure what is enough but this will take some chasing, Windies will believe they are favourites at the moment and their decision of batting first has been justified.
49.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller one, wide of off again. Akeal Hosein throws his bat at it but he misses. West Indies end at 311 for 6!
49.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang! On a length and on the pads. Akeal Hosein flicks it high over deep square leg for a biggie!
49.4 overs (0 Run) Yorker now, outside off. Akeal Hosein fails to dig this one out.
49.3 overs (1 Run) Full again, down the leg side. Romario Shepherd looks to heave this but he gets a slight inside edge back towards the keeper. Sanju Samson fails to collect the ball cleanly and the batters cross ends for a single.
49.2 overs (1 Run) Bye! Sloopy work from Mohammed Siraj! A fuller one, outside off. Akeal Hosein looks to drive this but he misses. Sanju Samson collects the ball and throws it back to the bowler. Mohammed Siraj fumbles there to grab the ball and the batters sneak in a bye in return!
49.2 overs (2 Runs) Two wides! Too short on this occasion, around middle, slower as well. Romario Shepherd misses his hook shot once again. Wide called for height! Sanju Samson fumbles to grab the ball as well and the batters sneak in a bye.
49.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Shorter one, around off. Romario Shepherd looks to pull this one but he gets beaten.
48.6 overs (1 Run) Very full again, outside off. Romario Shepherd slices it towards deep point for a single. He retains the strike!
48.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Shardul Thakur strikes once again and gets rid of Shai Hope! Shardul Thakur might be expensive here but he has a knack for picking up wickets! A wonderful knock from Hope comes to an end. This was fuller and outside off. Shai Hope lifts it high towards deep extra cover. Axar Patel there takes a good catch. He walks off to a standing ovation! Akeal Hosein is the new batter in.
48.4 overs (2 Runs) Fuller one, outside off. Shai Hope drives it square of the wicket on the off side and takes a couple of runs. That brings up the 300 for West Indies!
48.4 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! Shardul Thakur errs in line as he serves it way down the leg side, fuller. Romario Shepherd leaves it alone. Wide called! The batters scamper across to sneak in a bye as well. Sanju Samson throws the ball towards Shardul Thakur who collects the ball and scores a direct hit at the bowler's end. But the reply shows that Shai Hope's bat has just made it in.
48.3 overs (1 Run) A yorker now, outside off. Shai Hope squeezes it out towards cover for a quick single.
48.2 overs (1 Run) Another low full toss, around off. Romario Shepherd walks across and flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
48.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss and outside off. Shai Hope drives it uppishly and just over Shikhar Dhawan at cover. Single taken!
47.6 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, down the leg side. Romario Shepherd miscues his pull shot towards deep square leg for a brace.
47.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss again! Outside off now, on a length. Romario Shepherd looks to slash this one but he fails to get any bat on it.
47.4 overs (0 Run) Drops it short now, around middle. Romario Shepherd looks to pull this but he misses.
47.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Pitches it up, around the leg pole. Romario Shepherd steps down the pitch and whips it in the gat between long on and deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Mohammed Siraj takes the pace off and serves a short one, outside off. Shai Hope looks to pull this but the ball goes off his toe end towards point. Another single is taken!
47.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss and outside off. Romario Shepherd opens the face of the bat and guides it towards point for a single.
46.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, Romario Shepherd punches it towards backward point for one.
46.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short ball around the fourth stump line. Shepherd on the back foot keeps this pull down as he swivels. The ball clears the square leg fence for a boundary.
46.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rovman Powell's cameo comes to an end. Outside off and full in length, Rovman Powell hits it hard towards long off. The ball goes flat and straight towards Shreyas Iyer who takes a good catch to his left.
Romario Shepherd makes his way out to the middle.
46.4 overs (1 Run) Goes wide outside off, Rovman Powell looks to play at it but misses. Wide called.
46.3 overs (0 Run) A low full toss, Rovman Powell hits it hard but the ball hits the stumps of the non-striker's end.
46.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is well connected from Rovman Powell. On a length and on off, Rovman Powell stands firm and slams it over long on for a maximum.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Shai Hope guides it towards point for one.
45.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Shai Hope eases it towards long off for one.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter one on middle, Rovman Powell ducks underneath it. The keeper fails to collect it. Leg bye taken.
45.4 overs (0 Run) On off, defended out.
45.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wayward full toss outside leg, Rovman Powell just gives a fine tickle as the ball races the fine leg fence for a boundary.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter one on off, Shai Hope looks to pull it but gets a bottom edge as the ball rolls towards mid-wicket. Single taken.
45.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, Rovman Powell plays it towards the left of mid on and takes a single.
