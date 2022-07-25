West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Single to finish! Another productive over for India! On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one. 56 in 36. Game is in the balance now.
43.5 overs (2 Runs) That is brilliant running! A yorker on the pads, this is jammed out towards mid-wicket. Two taken in no time.
43.4 overs (2 Runs) Pressure, pressure telling on Windies! A misfield! On the pads, this is worked towards short fine leg. The fielder lets it through. Two taken.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, this is clipped through square leg for one.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one more.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, this is nudged on the leg side for one.
Alzarri Joseph (7-1-24-1) is brought back into the attack.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Now a single to end! Just the 64 needed in 42. India well and truly in this one! Shorter and outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
42.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! Axar Patel is turning it on for the Indians here! On middle, right in the slot again. He hits it with the turn and over the long on fence. Once again India finding a boundary when they need one.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Another one! Outside off, this is hit towards sweeper cover for one.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Patel hits it out to deep square leg for one more. Singles won't bother the Windies.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Was that a chance? A very tough one! Tossed up outside off, Hooda looks to go over covers, it goes off the outside edge, hits the outer half part of the glove of the keeper and goes behind for one.
42.1 overs (1 Run) That was there to be hit! It was fired on the pads, Patel swings, it goes off the inner half, past short fine leg for one.
41.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end but the damage was done earlier on! On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
41.5 overs (1 Run) A full toss now on the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
41.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! India won't mind how they come as long as they do! This is short and begging to be hit! Deepak Hooda throws his bat at it, it goes off the outside edge and over the short third man fielder for a boundary.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Bowls a low full toss outside off, this is carved towards deep cover for one.
41.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Down the ground! Axar is keeping India's hopes alive! This is right in the slot. Full and on off, this is hammered down the ground and over the long off fence.
41.1 overs (0 Run) How has that not hurt? Pretty sure he is hiding the pain! Fuller and on off, this is smashed back towards the bowler, Shepherd stops it with his leg. He saves a boundary.
41.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Extras will help! This is well wide outside off, left alone.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye to end but a good over for India! Axar steps out but the length is shortened. He looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A run taken. 89 needed in 54.
40.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! That is what India need and more of it. This is a hit-me delivery. Short and down the leg side. Axar pulls it over the square leg fence for a biggie.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Really well bowled! Sees Hooda dance down the track, bowls it shorter and outside off. Hooda chops it on the off side for one.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Fires it into middle, this is pulled but not timed that well towards deep square leg for one.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Well fielded! Shorter and outside off, this is cut towards point. The fielder dives to his right and saves at least two.
40.1 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Patel is in! He was late to take off but makes it in! On middle, this is worked to short fine leg. Hooda wants a run, Patel is late in taking off. The throw is towards Akeal Hosein. It hits his hand and rolls onto the stumps. It is taken upstairs but replays show that Patel is in.
