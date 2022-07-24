West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! The damage though was done earlier on. Outside off, this one is pushed through. Hope misses as he looks to drive.
44.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Over the cover fence. That is a beauty of a stroke! This is floated up outside off, Hope lifts it over the cover fence for another big one. Chahal has gone for plenty in this game. He is under massive pressure now.
44.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a massive hit! Hope gets his ton up in style! He is mighty pleased about it. A really good innings and well-deserved. He was short of runs and he scores a ton in his 100th ODI game. Steps out now, gets to the pitch of it and tonks it over the long off fence for a biggie.
44.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one. Singles won't harm the Indians.
44.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slows it up and bowls it well wide outside off, left alone. Wided.
44.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this one is pushed through. Defended.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Just the one! Shorter and outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
Yuzvendra Chahal (8-0-54-1) is back on!
43.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off, Shai Hope looks to play at it but gets a thick inside edge as the ball rolls towards backward square leg. A single taken.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Goes outside off, Rovman Powell guides it towards backward point for one.
Rovman Powell walks out to bat.
43.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Pooran has been bowled around his legs! This is just what Thakur was looking for, he got dispatched for a boundary on the previous ball but this time gets it on the spot on and he enjoys it. Big wicket too as Pooran was in his elements. This could well be the difference of Windies finishing with 320 and below that. This is full and on the leg stump. Pooran like he has been doing, shuffles across again. He looks to whip it but misses and the ball hits the leg pole. A really good innings from Pooran but his side would have loved for him to stay till the end.
43.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Whipped away wonderfully! Pooran moves across and Thakur goes full and on the pads, this is whipped past the backward square leg fielder and into the fence.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Nicholas Pooran looks to play at it but misses. Wide called.
43.2 overs (2 Runs) Misfield makes the two easy! Shorter and outside off, this is guided through point. The call is for two, they go for it, the fielder fumbles and the two is made easy.
43.1 overs (0 Run) Good delivery! Full and outside off, Pooran jams it out to point. Dots are gold at this stage!
42.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off this time, Nicholas Pooran hops a bit and awkwardly slaps it towards point and takes a single.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter one and outside off, Nicholas Pooran gets in two minds but leaves it alone in the end.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off. Nicholas Pooran cuts it straight to the fielder at backward point.
42.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is a well-timed shot from Nicholas Pooran. Fuller one on leg, Nicholas Pooran uses the pace of the ball and flicks it over fine leg for a maximum.
42.2 overs (1 Run) On a length around off. Hope stands tall and punches it away towards deep cover-point and rotates the strike.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Nicholas Pooran looks to loft it but doesn't connect well. The ball was in the air for some time but falls in no man's land towards long on. They cross.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off and fuller, Nicholas Pooran guides it towards third man for one.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Another length delivery, this is a slower one outside off Shai Hope guides it towards the deep third man region and a single has been taken. The 100 partnership is up between Pooran and Hope now!
41.4 overs (0 Run) On off this time, Shai Hope guides it towards the fielder at point.
41.3 overs (2 Runs) Fuller one n middle, Shai Hope flicks it towards deep square leg where the fielder collects it but loses his balance. They take a couple of runs.
41.2 overs (1 Run) On off and on a good length, Nicholas Pooran drives it towards extra covers and rotates the strike.
41.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Nicholas Pooran looks to play at it but misses.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller one again, Hope defends it back towards Axar Patel.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller one on leg, Shai Hope defends it towards the vacant short leg region.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Goes outside off, this is played towards the fielder at covers.
40.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is flicked towards mid-wicket for one.
40.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Flatter one on middle, Nicholas Pooran gets on his knees and lofts it over bowler's head for a maximum.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on off, this is eased towards covers for one.
Match Reports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 45.1 overs, West Indies are 265/4. The live updates of West Indies vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in West Indies vs India, 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through West Indies vs India, 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, West Indies vs India, West Indies vs India live score, West Indies vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the West Indies vs India, 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.