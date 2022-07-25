West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle and leg. Axar Patel flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
39.5 overs (1 Run) Short again, width on offer. Deepak Hooda skips down the pitch and slaps it towards deep cover for a single.
39.4 overs (1 Run) Another pull shot once again that's not in the gap! Short and on middle. Axar Patel pulls it to the fielder at deep mid-wicket for a single.
39.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball now, around middle and leg. Deepak Hooda flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around middle. Axar Patel pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter, outside off. Axar Patel looks to pull this but the ball goes off his bottom edge and bounces before the keeper.
38.6 overs (1 Run) Short on this occasion, around middle. Axar Patel pulls it towards square leg for a single. He retains the strike!
38.5 overs (1 Run) Very full now, aroun middle. Deepak Hooda drives it down to long on for a single.
38.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Oh, dear! India loses their set batter. This is not what India needed right now. But West Indies are elated! A length ball, around the thigh pad. Sanju Samson tucks it towards the fielder at short fine leg and he scampers across to the other end. Kyle Mayers collects the ball and throws it back to the bowler. Romario Shepherd fails to grab the ball, but the ball hits his shin and goes onto the stumps. Sanju Samson is nowhere near! He has to depart after a fine knock.
38.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Deepak Hooda drives this one on the up towards cover for a single.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Romario Shepherd drops it short now, tad slower as well. Sanju Samson pulls this one from outside off towards deep mid-wicket. Single taken!
38.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, around middle. Deepak Hooda advances down the pitch, opens the face of the bat and drives it towards cover for a single.
37.6 overs (0 Run) A length delivery, outside off. Sanju Samson punches it firmly but finds the fielder at cover.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Jayden Seales serves a good-length delivery, on the pads. Deepak Hooda looks to flick this one but he misses. The ball deflects off his pads and goes towards square leg. Leg bye taken!
37.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Deepak Hooda pushes it back to the bowler off the back foot.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Angling in, on a good length, around middle and leg. Sanju Samson tucks it through square leg and takes a single.
37.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! A full toss, around the thigh pad. Sanju Samson tickles it fine towards fine leg for a boundary. He brings up his maiden ODI half-ton with that. A fine knock till now, but he will know his job is only half done here! Also, that brings up the 200 for India.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Pitched up delivery, around middle. Deepak Hooda drives it to long on for a single.
36.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller one, around middle. Deepak Hooda works it away towards mid-wicket and takes a single. India needs 117 runs off 78 balls.
36.5 overs (1 Run) On a good length this time, around middle and off. Sanju Samson strokes it to long on and rotates the strike.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Much fuller now, around middle. Deepak Hooda knocks it down to long on for yet another single.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Width on offer now, slightly short. Sanju Samson cuts it past point for a run.
36.2 overs (1 Run) A length delivery, outside off. Deepak Hooda looks to push this away on the off side, but the ball goes off the inside edge towards fine leg for a single.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Romario Shepherd pitches it up now, around middle. Deepak Hooda closes the face of the bat and pushes it towards mid-wicket.
DRINKS! One can say the game right now is in the favor of the hosts! They would know if they manage to break this stand, they will be into the all-rounders. Also, the run rate needed now is almost touching 9 so the pressure is totally on the Indians at the moment. Samson and Hooda need to play out another 8 to 10 overs if India are going to have any kind of chance. Can they pull it off? It will be an amazing feat if they do.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Another short-pitched delivery, around middle. Deepak Hooda pulls it and finds the fielder at deep square leg. Only a single!
35.5 overs (0 Run) Sticks to his length, serves it short and outside off. Deepak Hooda stays in his crease and dabs it towards short third man.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around middle. Deepak Hooda looks to pull this one but the ball goes off the inner half of the bat and towards mid-wicket.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Another shoter ball, outside off. Sanju Samson guides it down to third man for a single.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter one again, outside off. Sanju Samson hops and dabs it towards cover.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around middle and off. Deepak Hooda miscues his pull shot towards deep square leg for a single.
Match Reports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 40.1 overs, India, chasing a target of 312, are 213/5. The live updates of West Indies vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in West Indies vs India, 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through West Indies vs India, 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, West Indies vs India, West Indies vs India live score, West Indies vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the West Indies vs India, 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.