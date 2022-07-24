West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Nicholas Pooran opens the face of his bat and eases it towards backward point.
39.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller one again, this is pushed towards long on for a single.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Fractionally fuller this time and outside off, Hope takes a step forward and pushes this straight to the cover fielder.
39.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle, this is defended out solidly.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter one, Nicholas Pooran pulls it towards deep square leg for one.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls it outside off, Nicholas Pooran dances down the track and swings his bat but gets a bottom edge as the ball bounces towards the keeper.
38.6 overs (1 Run) 50 up for Nicholas Pooran. A low full toss, Nicholas Pooran pushes it to long off for one. It's been an exceptional knock from him so far, but he will want to go on till the end.
38.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Goes wide outside off, Nicholas Pooran steps down the pitch, fetches it from outside off, and smashes it over long off for a biggie again! He moves to 49 now.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off this time, Nicholas Pooran eases it towards the cover fielder.
38.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Tossed up on middle, Nicholas Pooran uses his feet and smashes it over long on for a maximum. He moves to 43 now.
38.2 overs (1 Run) On off, this is eases towards covers for one.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Tosses it on middle with a hint of turn, Shai Hope steers it towards point and straight towards the fielder.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Serves a fuller one this time, Nicholas Pooran looks to drive it but misses as the ball goes towards the keeper.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter one, Shai Hope punches it towards point and takes one.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Sticks to his line bowling it outside off, Shai Hope hits it but finds the fielder at point.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off this time, Nicholas Pooran eases it towards backward point for one.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Delivers a shorter one on middle, Nicholas Pooran looks to pull it but misses.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Bowls it outside off again, Nicholas Pooran looks to slap it but misses. Oh, its a no ball. Free Hit coming up!
37.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a length ball outside off, Shai Hope cuts it towards point for one.
Shardul Thakur comes back to bowl. He went for 13 runs in his first over!
36.6 overs (0 Run) On off, defended away.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller one on middle, Nicholas Pooran swings it but doesn't connect well. The ball rolls towards the fielder at mid on.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Good length and on middle, Hope on the back foot tucks it to deep square leg for a single.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter one this time, Nicholas Pooran uses his feet and hits it hard but finds the fielder at long on. Single taken.
36.2 overs (1 Run) On off, Shai Hope hits it towards point where Shardul Thakur stops it diving to his left. They take a single.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller one on off, Nicholas Pooran eases it towards long on for one.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter one on off, Nicholas Pooran looks to block it but gets a thick outside edge as the ball rolls towards the third man. They cross.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls it outside off, Nicholas Pooran looks to play at it but misses.
35.4 overs (1 Run) This one lands down the leg side, Shai Hope flicks it towards short fine leg and rotates the strike.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Flicks a fuller ball towards mid on for a single.
35.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and down the middle, this is defended solidly off the front foot.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller and on off, Nicholas Pooran flicks it but finds the fielder at mid on.
