West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up, around off. Deepak Hooda advances down the pitch and knocks it down to long off for a single.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller one, around middle. Deepak Hooda steps down the pitch and works it away towards mid-wicket.
34.4 overs (2 Runs) Slightly short now, outside off, spinning away. Deepak Hooda stays in his crease and cuts it past point for a brace.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller one, around off. Deepak Hooda drives it towards cover.
34.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deepak Hooda gets off the mark in style! A fuller one, around off. Deepak Hooda presses forward and goes inside-out over cover for a boundary.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter delivery, outside off, spinning away. Sanju Samson knocks it off the back foot towards deep mid-wicket. Single taken!
33.6 overs (0 Run) Another back-of-a-length delivery, around off. Deepak Hooda looks to cut this away but he gets a bottom edge back onto the deck. Excellent over from Jayden Seales! Just 1 run off it.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Deepak Hooda pushes it off the back foot towards cover.
33.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length now, outside off. Deepak Hooda opens the face of the bat and guides it towards backward point.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, around middle, at 133 clicks. Deepak Hooda pushes it back to the bowler.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter one now, outside off. Sanju Samson hangs back and taps it towards short third man. Single taken!
33.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery, outside off. Sanju Samson blocks it out towards cover.
Deepak Hooda walks out to bat.
32.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Alzarri Joseph breaks this partnership! Much-needed wicket for West Indies. This is another big wicket for the hosts. A yorker-length delivery, around the leg pole, at 144 clicks. Shreyas Iyer looks to flick this but he misses and gets hit on his pads. A huge shout for LBW, and the umpire raises his finger! Shreyas Iyer opts for a review immediately. Nothing on the UltraEdge. The Ball Tracking indicates that it is the umpire's call on the wicket's hitting. The on-field decision stands. Shreyas Iyer has to depart after yet another fine knock.
32.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Sanju Samson guides it down to third man for a run.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Alzarri Joseph drops it short now, around middle. Shreyas Iyer pulls it towards deep square leg and takes a run.
32.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Sanju Samson stays in his crease and steers it down to third man for another run.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Much fuller now, around middle. Shreyas Iyer closes the face of the bat and pushes it towards mid on for a single.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter one, outside off. Shreyas Iyer rocks back and dabs it to the fielder at point.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter now, quicker, around middle and leg. Sanju Samson looks to flick this one but he gets a leading edge away from the bowler.
31.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up and away! Fuller this time, around off. Sanju Samson shimmies down the pitch and plays this inside-out over cover for a biggie! Lovely shot!
31.4 overs (0 Run) Spinning away, outside off, shortish ball. Sanju Samson pushes it back to the bowler.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length again, around middle and off. Shreyas Iyer knocks it down to long on off the back foot. Single taken!
31.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter now, spinning away, around off. Sanju Samson pushes it off the back foot towards cover for a quick single.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on the pads. Shreyas Iyer stays in crease and tucks through square leg for a single.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Quick single! Slightly short now, around off. Shreyas Iyer miscues his pull shot towards mid on and scampers across to the other end. The fielder there scores a direct hit at the bowler's end but Iyer was well in.
30.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Sanju Samson dabs it towards cover-point and takes a single.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length now, around middle. Shreyas Iyer swivels and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Make that three dots in a row! Much fuller, around off, at 129 clicks. Shreyas Iyer drives it back to the bowler.
30.2 overs (0 Run) On a length now, outside off again. Shreyas Iyer guides it towards backward point. Hayden Walsh there does well to stop the ball. Back-to-back dot balls!
30.1 overs (0 Run) A fuller ball, outside off. Shreyas Iyer taps it towards the fielder at point.
Match Reports
